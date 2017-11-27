Seattle Mariners pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma spent a lot of time in dugouts in 2017, going on the disabled list in May and then not pitching again. He underwent shoulder surgery in September.
Seattle Mariners pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma spent a lot of time in dugouts in 2017, going on the disabled list in May and then not pitching again. He underwent shoulder surgery in September. Ted S. Warren AP
Seattle Mariners pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma spent a lot of time in dugouts in 2017, going on the disabled list in May and then not pitching again. He underwent shoulder surgery in September. Ted S. Warren AP

Seattle Mariners

Mariners will see if Iwakuma has anything left

By Darrin Beene

dbeene@thenewstribune.com

November 27, 2017 12:11 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The Seattle Mariners will continue their relationship with pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma, signing the right-hander to a minor league contract on Monday with an invitation to spring training.

Iwakuma, who had surgery on his shoulder in September, has spent his entire six-year career with the Mariners after moving to MLB from Japan’s Pacific League. The Mariners exercised a $1 million buyout earlier this offseason.

The 36-year-old Iwakuma had debridement surgery on Sept. 29 by by Dr. Keith Meister. The procedure removes dead, damaged, or infected tissue in an effort to improve the healing of healthy tissue. He is expected to resume throwing in about three months.

The 2017 season was a tough one for Iwakuma. He was 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA in six starts before going on the disabled list after a May 3 start against the Angels at Safeco Field. The injury prevented Iwakuma from pitching the necessary 125 inning to trigger a $15 million vesting option.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Iwakuma is 63-39 with a 3.42 ERA since signing with the Mariners after pitching 11 seasons for Kintetsu and Rakuten.

Darrin Beene: 253-597-8656, @DarrinBeene

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Another green masterpiece for The Sodfather

    Mariners head groundskeeper Bob Christofferson can make you a playing surface you can't refuse. The former Cheney Stadium grounds chief documented the month-long process at Safeco Field on his Twitter account.

Another green masterpiece for The Sodfather

Another green masterpiece for The Sodfather 0:50

Another green masterpiece for The Sodfather
Edgar Martinez immortalized with Mariners jersey retirement 0:58

Edgar Martinez immortalized with Mariners jersey retirement
Mariners' Scott Servais: 1:01

Mariners' Scott Servais: "We gotta figure out how to finish games"

View More Video