Mariners grab lefty-reliever off waivers

The Mariners claimed Sam Moll off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates today, grabbing a left-handed pitcher who could figure into the team’s bullpen plans for 2018.
Moll – who turns 26 on Jan. 3 – made his big league debut last year for the Oakland A’s. He pitched in 11 games with an ERA of 10.80 in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out seven.
On the smallish side – Moll’s listed at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds – he’s pitched almost exclusively in relief since being drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the third round of the 2013 draft. In five minor league seasons mostly with the Rockies, he’s recorded a 9-10 record with four saves and a 3.35 ERA in 151 games (six were starts).
In 2017 the A’s acquired Moll from the Rockies on Aug. 16. After seven scoreless innings at Triple-A Nashville, he was promoted and made his debut on Sept. 1 against the Mariners in Seattle. (He got one out on two pitches.)
Pittsburgh acquire Moll off waivers from Oakland, who released him on Monday.
Seattle’s 40-man roster is now at 37 players.
