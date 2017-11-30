Let the bidding begin for baseball’s next big thing, Shohei Ohtani. The Mariners are ready

He’s 23. He hits for power and has a 100 mph fastball. He’s been called the Babe Ruth of Japan. And he’s about to be the center of one of the most anticipated bidding wars in baseball history.
As soon as Friday, Shohei Ohtani’s services are expected to go on the block. The Seattle Mariners are viewed as contender to land Ohtani, who played the last five season with the Nippon Ham Fighters of the Japanese Pacific League.
Ohtani will have until Dec. 22 to entertain suitors and sign with a team.
Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said in his recent podcast that the Mariners have been preparing their pitch for more than a year.
“We're not going to leave a stone unturned in the efforts to do it again if the opportunity arises,” Dipoto said in an excerpt of the podcast posted at mlb.com. “We'll be responsible in how we do it, but we understand this is a one-time buying opportunity and you have to be prepared. To me, the worst thing we can be is sitting on the sideline being too conservative, sitting on our hands when an opportunity to change the history of the organization comes along. Because this is what this might be.”
In Japan, Ohtani has established himself a dominant pitcher and somebody who can hit for power and average. In 2016, he hit .322 with 22 home runs and 67 RBI in 104 games. He was also 10-4 with a 1.86 ERA and 174 strikeouts. Last season was cut short by injury. In his career, he has 48 home runs and a .286 average, while on the mound he is 42-15 with a 2.52 ERA and 624 strikeouts.
Ohtani’s agent sent questionnaires to all 30 teams asking for them to explain how they planned to use the prospect as a pitcher and hitter. Answers were to be submitted in both English and Japanese.
Teams will have to post an expected $20 million to negotiate with Ohtani but would only have to pay the fee to his current team if a contract is agreed upon.
Because of restrictions in MLB’s new labor contract, any agreement must be for a minor league contract subject to remaining amounts in each team’s 2017-18 international signing bonus pool. Texas has the most available at $3.53 million followed by the New York Yankees ($3.5 million), Minnesota ($3.1 million) and Pittsburgh ($2.3).
Seattle has $1.6 million available and are thought to have a chance because of the success of Japanese players such as Ichiro Suzuki, Kazuhiro Sasaki, Hisashi Iwakuma and Kenji Johjima had with the Mariners.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
