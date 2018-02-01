Ken Griffey Jr. will get his baseball bat back this weekend — thanks Tacoma

Seattle Mariners Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., left, greets artist Lou Cella, center, who created the statue of Griffey that was unveiled Thursday, April 13, 2017, in front of Safeco Field in Seattle. Looking on at right is Mariners CEO John Stanton. The end of the bat on the statue was vandalized and stolen on Oct. 17, but will be fixed this weekend. Ted S. Warren AP