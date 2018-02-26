Mariners ace Hernandez hit in pitching arm by liner

The most positive news out of Seattle Mariners spring training was a negative.
As in the X-rays on Felix Hernandez’s right forearm came back negative, the team said after the 31-year-old pitcher was examined at the team’s facilities in Peoria.
The Mariners ace was hit in his pitching arm by a line drive Monday and forced to leave his spring training debut. Hernandez was struck on the upper right forearm by a liner from Victor Caratini of the Chicago Cubs in the second inning.
Hernandez was listed as day-to-day. He will be re-evaluated Tuesday.
Never miss a local story.
After being hit, Hernandez immediately grabbed his arm and didn’t pursue the ball on the infield grass.
Hernandez went down to a knee, hopped up and walked around in obvious pain. He headed to the dugout with a trainer holding his arm, and Caratini gave him a tap of encouragement.
His first effort of the spring was over after 17 pitches. Hernandez was tagged with just one hit – the one by Caratini – and a run in going 1 1/3 innings in the Mariners’ 9-9 tie with the Cubs.
Hernandez spent considerable time on the disabled list last season because of shoulder trouble. The 2010 AL Cy Young Award winner was 6-5 with a 4.36 ERA in 16 starts.
Comments