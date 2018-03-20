Mariners option starter to Tacoma and reportedly sign reliever Erik Goeddel

The Mariners made some roster moves with a week remaining in spring training.
They optioned 23-year-old pitching prospect Rob Whalen to Triple-A Tacoma prior to their 8-4 loss to the Angels on Monday.
That was expected. Whalen was on the Mariners’ 40-man roster, but he’ll provide pitching depth in Tacoma.
He was leading all Mariners pitchers this spring with 21 strikeouts in 15 innings, though he was roughed up in his last start, allowing eight earned runs and he didn’t get out of the third inning in a 16-3 loss to the Indians.
Then, Tuesday morning, MLB Trade Rumors reported that Seattle agreed to a contract with 29-year-old right-hander Erik Goeddel, who had been released by the Rangers on Monday.
The Mariners hadn’t officially announced the move.
Goeddel appeared in six games with the Rangers this spring, having allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts. He appeared in 33 games with the Mets last season and allowed 17 runs in 29 innings (5.28 ERA), though he had 33 strikeouts.
He had signed a minor league contract with the Rangers in December.
The Mariners had four remaining slots on their 40-man roster. Goeddel would likely start the season in Tacoma.
And with Whalen headed to the Rainiers, that narrows the field for starters on the 25-man roster.
Felix Hernandez and James Paxton pitched on Monday and both are on schedule to be able to start Opening Day. Mike Leake seems guaranteed of that No. 3 slot in the rotation.
Then there’s left-hander Marco Gonzales, who is out of minor league options and has had a solid spring – five starts, a 1.10 ERA (two earned runs in 16 1/3 innings) and 13 strikeouts and six walks.
Erasmo Ramirez has missed the past month with a strained right lat. So Ariel Miranda would likely get the nod for the No. 5 spot in the rotation – but with three off days in their first eight days of the regular season (Opening Day is just around the corner on March 29) the Mariners could get away with starting the season with four starters and using the extra roster spot for bullpen depth or keeping an extra position player (maybe a backup first baseman).
Ramirez had initially been shut down from throwing for two weeks when he suffered the arm injury near the start of camp. He had been re-acquired from the Rays in July and went 1-3 with a 3.92 ERA in 11 starts with the Mariners after his return.
