Lefty Marco Gonzales continues strong spring- Its a beautiful thing to have a healthy arm.

Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy and converted center fielder Dee Gordon spoke at Safeco Field on Thursday as part of the Mariners' pre-spring training luncheon. Gordon explained why he doesn't walk, and how he explained this to Scott Servais, an
With 174 strikeouts pitched and and 22 home runs batted in 2016, Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani is exceptional on both sides of the ball. Learn more about Ohtani before he signs his MLB contract and brings his talents stateside.
Mariners head groundskeeper Bob Christofferson can make you a playing surface you can't refuse. The former Cheney Stadium grounds chief documented the month-long process at Safeco Field on his Twitter account.
The Seattle Mariners retired the No. 11 of icon Edgar Martinez on Aug. 12, 2017, in a ceremony at Safeco Field, one of many highlights in his illustrious career. On Wednesday, Martinez fell 20 votes short of being inducted inducted into the Baseba