Mariners surprise top prospect, UW grad Braden Bishop with a day 4Mom

The Seattle Mariners held their daily team meeting behind the locked doors of the clubhouse in their Peoria Sports Complex.
They played a documentary about Suzy Bishop, the mother of University of Washington graduate and current Mariners outfield prospect Braden Bishop, and all the players and coaches posed around Braden, each wearing T-shirts with Braden’s foundation, 4Mom, written across the chest.
Servais was beaming proudly beforehand.
“We had some T-shirts made and gave them out to all our guys today and asked them if they could give a donation to his foundation,” Servais said. “Something we’ve been working on for a while. He shared his story with us while everybody was in camp and it was pretty impactful.”
I wish my Mom could see and understand all those behind her. She would be so happy and proud. I’m at the point where I’m speechless how many hands have joined in with me. THANKFUL #4Mom pic.twitter.com/K4aGetG4hk— Braden Bishop (@bradenbishop7) March 25, 2018
Braden’s mother was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease four years ago and she can no longer communicate, rarely recognizes her son and can’t travel to watch his games.
Through baseball, he’s used his platform to raise awareness for ALS. He wears “4MOM” on his forearm, shoes, glove and hat during games, and he donates money with every hit he gets this spring, an initiative he’s calling #Hits2EndALZ.
I’m grateful for an organization @Mariners and manager that supports the cause I fight so hard for. It means so much to my family and I! #4MOM #EndALZ https://t.co/4LpU2pptOz— Braden Bishop (@bradenbishop7) March 24, 2018
“It’s something I thought we could do for him and his family is very close to him,” Servasis said. “He’s gone through a lot. … It’s very real.”
Here is the documentary that the Mariners played in their clubhouse:
