A few moments with Mariners manager Scott Servais

In his two years as manager of the Seattle Mariners, Scott Servais has experienced winning and losing but not the playoffs.
His first year, the Mariners won 86 games, improving their win total by 10 games from the season before. Seattle was in the playoff hunt all the way until the final game of the season.
Then there was last season – a 78-84 finish that was hampered by a slew of injuries. The Mariners used 40 different pitchers, 61 different players total (a club record) and 22 rookies. All those pitchers used – no team has ever used more during the course of a season. Never.
The team survived a spring training that had its share of minor injuries but encouraging performances from newcomers and holdovers alike. As Opening Day approaches, there’s optimism for the 2018 season and the chance to end the Mariners streak of non playoff appearances at 16 years.
Servais, in his office at the team’s spring training complex in Peoria, Arizona, recently spoke about the team and the upcoming season.
Cotterill: I wanted to make sure I asked this question – do you get to pick what goes in your office?
Servais: Who do you think picks?
Cotterill: I just wanted to make sure.
Servais: Yes, yes I do (laughs) I pick what goes in the office.
Cotterill: My favorite is that photo (pointing to little girl with cotton candy at a Mariners game, face covered in sugar and eyes bulging).
Servais: That was one that just, I saw it online and I thought it was great. We were in a good spot in our season right there, too, and I had it blown up and stuck it in my office.
Cotterill: OK, on to baseball. With all of the rotation questions you’ve had this spring – the health of Felix Hernandez and James Paxton, the development of Marco Gonzales and the injury to Erasmo Ramirez – do you feel like the questions have been answered?
Servais: I think our rotation, based on what guys have done in the past and where they are at right now and kind of where they project out, we’re probably a middle-of-the-road rotation team. The Astros, obviously on paper their starting pitching has a stronger track record. But I think we’re probably top six, seven or eight in the American League and middle of the pack in the game. We have a very good offense and a very good bullpen. Hopefully that makes a winning formula.
Cotterill: What’s the next step for James Paxton?
Servais: All-Star.
Cotterill: Mariners pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre said Paxton just needs to stay healthy. If he can, is he’s in the same category of pitcher as Chris Sale, Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer?
Servais: He’s a No. 1 starter. All those guys are top-of-the-rotation guys and best in the game. What they do is they take the ball, are very durable and that’s been the one thing that has held Paxton back to this point is durability and staying out there and making 30-32 starts.
You know, that the only thing that’s short. The stuff is there, the development of his pitches, the development that he’s had mentally and how he approaches and attacks hitters – It’s all there. It’s just staying healthy.
Cotterill: What’s your favorite Ichiro moment so far?
Servais: I haven’t had many here in spring training. I would just say his inclusion in the meetings we’ve had has been very good. I just think he has so much respect from the other people in the room for what he’s done in the game and I thought when I interviewed Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez and Ichiro the other day – I thought his answers to the questions I threw out there were awesome. They were very insightful. It says a lot about the player he is and what he values.
Cotterill: If you’re meeting a player or coach for the first time, what’ your go-to joke?
Servais: I don’t have a joke. I’m not really a funny guy by nature. But not just as player, but like interns we’d hire or whatever, when I was in different jobs like as an assistant GM or whatever, my thing was – how did you get in that seat?
Cotterill: Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels called a six-man rotation “college baseball” this spring. You’ve talked about using it at some point in the season. Why does the six-man rotation make sense?
Servais: It’s all about keeping players healthy. The six-man rotation in theory is a great idea. The issue is do you have six viable starters? That’s a different thing.
If you are just going to punt on the sixth day because that guy maybe isn’t ready or he should be in Triple-A – then all the sudden you aren’t in a competitive game and it’s not helping anything and for every time that sixth starter starts it’s one less turn that the No. 1 guy might have. So now instead of every No. 1 guy making 32-33 starts now he makes 27-28. You have to balance that.
The game constantly changes. It evolves and people look at the numbers and make decisions differently because of it. When I say the six-man rotation – is it good, bad, indifferent? I don’t know. I do know that if you’ve got players that you’ve got to accommodate to keep them healthy, then it makes sense to me.
Cotterill: I’m going to throw a couple of rapid-fire questions at you. First –who is most likely to surprise some people this year?
Servais: Marco Gonzales.
Cotterill: And who is your Pick to Click this year?
Servais: Kyle Seager
