Breaking down the 2018 Mariners’ roster, lineup, rotation and bullpen

CATCHERS
No.
Name
B-T
Ht.
Wt.
Age
MLB Service
3
Mike Zunino
R-R
6-2
220
27
3 years
10
Mike Marjama
R-R
6-2
205
28
Rookie
The skinny: Mike Zunino is more solidified as the Mariners’ starting catcher than at any point in his young career. His bat has improved from the dismal start he had to 2017. He hit three home runs in one game this spring. When he’s hot, he can pick up homers in bunches. But he hasn’t yet shed his reputation for being strikeout prone. His backup, Mike Marjama, is a former third baseman who didn’t start playing catcher until he became a professional. The Mariners like his bat, but the key for him has been adjusting to pitchers, making sure they don’t have to plug Zunino in during late innings as a defensive replacement.
INFIELDERS
No.
Name
B-T
Ht.
Wt.
Age
MLB Service
27
Ryon Healy
R-R
6-4
232
26
1 year
22
Robinson Cano
L-R
6-0
212
35
12 years
2
Jean Segura
R-R
5-10
205
28
5 years
15
Kyle Seager
L-R
6-0
210
30
6 years
7
Andrew Romine
S-R
6-1
200
32
5 years
20
Daniel Vogelbach
L-R
6-0
250
25
Rookie
The skinny: Kyle Seager didn’t have one of those hot streaks that had sparked him in past seasons, finishing with a .263/.332/.447 slash line with 27 home runs in 2017. Can the 30-year-old take a step forward this year? Ryon Healy will focus solely on playing first base after splitting some time between there and third with the Athletics. He hit .271 in 149 games last year with 25 home runs, though at least some of his early-season playing time will go to Daniel Vogelbach, who raked this spring, hitting .407 with an OPS of 1.455. Both those stats were the best among spring training qualifiers.
OUTFIELDERS
No.
Name
B-T
Ht.
Wt.
Age
MLB Service
9
Dee Gordon
L-R
5-11
170
29
5 years
17
Mitch Haniger
R-R
6-2
215
27
1 year
51
Ichiro Suzuki
L-L
5-11
175
44
17 years
5
Guillermo Heredia
R-L
5-10
180
27
1 year
The skinny: We’ll get our first look at center fielder Dee Gordon, as opposed to Gold Glove second baseman Dee Gordon. He’s never played a major league game in center in his career, but he’s certainly looked the part during his time there this spring. And his speed (60 stolen bases last year) give the Mariners a dynamic asset at the top of the lineup. Ichiro won’t be who the Mariners remember him for, but he has a chance to prove he still has some hits remaining in his bats. But if he doesn’t work out, Ben Gamel (oblique) has been recovering ahead of schedule and Guillermo Heredia is capable of above-average defense at every outfield spot.
DESIGNATED HITTER
No.
Name
B-T
Ht.
Wt.
Age
MLB Service
23
Nelson Cruz
R-R
6-2
230
37
10 years
The skinny: If there’s anyone set to beat Father Time, it might be Cruz, who is renowned around the Mariners organization for his workout regimen and health routines. He didn’t have the 44 home runs he belted in 2016, but he still finished last season with 39 homers, a .288/.375/.549 slash line, a trip to the All-Star game and the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter award in 2017.
STARTING PITCHERS
No.
Name
B-T
Ht.
Wt.
Age
MLB Service
34
Felix Hernandez
R-R
6-3
225
31
12 years
65
James Paxton
L-L
6-4
235
29
3 years
8
Mike Leake
R-R
5-10
170
30
8 years
32
Marco Gonzales
L-L
6-1
195
26
1 year
The skinny: The Mariners say a healthy James Paxton is among the best in the game, among the likes of Chris Sale, Clayton Kershaw and Corey Kluber. His stuff is that good. Minor injuries have held him back. Same for Felix Hernandez the past two seasons. Gonzaga University graduate Marco Gonzales impressed as much as any pitcher the M’s had in the spring. They’ll likely add Ariel Miranda from Triple-A Tacoma as their fifth starter when the need arises. Erasmo Ramirez is a projected starter once he recovers from a lat strain.
RELIEF PITCHERS
No.
Name
B-T
Ht.
Wt.
Age
MLB Service
39
Edwin Diaz
R-R
6-3
165
24
1 year
12
Juan Nicasio
R-R
6-4
252
31
6 years
50
Nick Vincent
R-R
6-0
185
31
4 years
25
Marc Rzepczynski
L-L
6-2
220
32
7 years
53
Dan Altavilla
R-R
5-11
200
25
1 year
47
James Pazos
R-L
6-2
235
26
1 year
61
Casey Lawrence
R-R
6-2
170
30
1 year
49
Wade LeBlanc
L-L
6-3
205
33
4 years
The skinny: There’s no sugar-coating the loss of right-handed set-up man David Phelps for the season with a torn ulnar collateral ligament. But the Mariners bullpen might be the one group that could absorb the loss. It could be one of their deepest, most talented position groups entering the season. They still have offseason pickup Juan Nicasio, a former starter who was tied for the National League lead in appearances a season ago. And they’ve been impressed with hard-throwing Dan Altavilla’s progression.
