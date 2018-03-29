Felix Hernandez continues Opening Day dominance, Boomstick is back. Takeaways from Mariners win over Indians

Want to know who has hit the most home runs in the major leagues since 2009?
Not Giancarlo Stanton, not Bryce Harper nor Mike Trout.
Nelson Cruz.
He launched the first pitch he saw of the 2018 season for a Cruz missile, a towering shot over the center field wall for a two-run home run – coming on a middle-of-the-plate cutter against the Cleveland Indians’ two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber, no less.
That’s his 302nd home run since 2009, more than any other player in MLB in that span. He hit 39 last season and has 324 for his career.
It also gave the Mariners a two-run lead they wouldn’t relinquish in a 2-1 victory on Thursday’s Opening Day at Safeco Field, in front of 47,149 in attendance – the largest crowd in regular-season history at the Sodo stadium.
But this wasn’t easy, not against Kluber and having to hold off the Indians, the reigning American League Central champions, after they scored a run in the top of the seventh on a broken-bat RBI single.
That looked like one of the few mistakes Dee Gordon has made in his conversion to center field from Gold Glove second baseman. Gordon, the Mariners’ biggest offseason acquisition, took a step back initially on the play before the blooper landed in between he and shortstop Jean Segura.
That was all the damage, though, with 24-year-old Edwin Diaz closing out a charged top of the ninth inning with back-to-back strikeouts of Yan Gomes and Tyler Naquin, desipte Rajai Davis at third base.
Diaz got Gomes with his 88-mph slider and then Naquin with a 98-mph fastball.
Kluber finished having thrown eight innings, allowing six hits, two runs with eight strikeouts.
Three takeaways:
*** OPENING DAY KING: Felix Hernandez loves himself some high-octane, charged-up crowds – especially when it’s the biggest one for a regular-season game in Safeco Field history.
Yeah, he really loves Opening Day.
Hernandez exited after 5 1/3 innings having allowed two hits, with two walks and no runs allowed with four strikeouts.
Mariners manager Scott Servais wanted five good innings out of Hernandez. He got that and a little more, with Hernandez leaving after 83 pitches. He entered with 10 previous Opening Day starts, having gone 6-2 with a 1.64 ERA.
Hernandez had said he’d keep Hernandez in the 80-85 pitch range in his recovery from taking a comebacker off his right upper forearm early in spring training. It limited Hernandez to just five total innings pitched during Cactus League play.
One of the highlights – his strikeout of Bradley Zimmer to end the fifth inning. He used a quick pitch, catching Zimmer off guard with an 83-mph changeup, stealing a page out of Johnny Cueto’s playbook, although normally those quick pitches are fastballs.
***HEALTHY HANIGER: Health was realy never Haniger’s question this spring training, despite missing some time with a sore hand. But he was off in his timing at the plate and Servais sent him down for some minor league games to fix that.
So how did Haniger start his season? He went 3-for-3 with a ground-rule double.
Speaking of health, Mike Zunino was originally in the Mariners’ starting lineup, but then he wasn’t when they scratchd him because of stiffness in his side, which occurred in one of his final at-bats of Wednesday’s batting practice.
So Mike Marjama played, instead, and he looked like he had injured his glove hand in the second inning when Edwin Encarnacion’s bat collided with his glove. The Mariners’ backup catcher at that point would have been utility player Andrew Romine, who played all nine positions in one game last year for the Tigers.
*** ICHIRO’S RETURN: It was more pomp than production, but still … it’s Ichiro Suzuki.
He hit at the bottom of the Mariners’ order and appeared to crack a slight smile as he approached the plate for the first time in the bottom of the third inning in his return to the Mariners after six seasons playing for the Yankees and Marlins.
Ichiro finished 0-for-2 with a slow groundout and a strike out. He was replaced in the top of the eighth inning defensively for Gullermo Heredia as Ichiro recovers from a sore calf.
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677
@TJCotterill
