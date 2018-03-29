Photos: Mariners open 2018 season with a 2-1 win over Cleveland

Nelson Cruz celebrates with Jean Segura, center, and Dee Gordon, right, after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Ichiro Suzuki warms up on deck before the start of the third inning, his first at-bat as a Mariner this season. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Felix Hernandez pitches in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Edwin Diaz reacts after a strikeout in the ninth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Nelson Cruz reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Fans walk by an Ichiro Suzuki poster outside of Safeco Field. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Catcher Mike Marjama falls over making a catch in the fifth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Loretta Wiltz shows off her baseball-themed nails before the start of the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
People file up the steps to their seats before the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Guillermo Heredia takes the field during the pregame ceremony. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Edwin Diaz, center, shares a laugh with teammates as they wait to be introduced before the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Nelson Cruz and hitting coach Edgar Martinez walk off the field after Cruz accepted both the Silver Slugger award and Edgar Martinez award before the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Felix Hernandez walks off the field after a successful second inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
In this long-exposure image, fans take photos with the Mariner Moose as they enter Safeco Field. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Nelson Cruz hits a two-run home run in the first inning.The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
It was a sell-out crows at Safeco to watch the Mariners play the Cleveland Indians. Photo taken with in-camera multiple exposure. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
The Kings Court holds up signs in the second inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Ichiro Suzuki runs down the tunnel during pregame ceremonies. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Ichiro Suzuki warms up on deck before the start of the third inning, his first at-bat as a Mariner this season. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Ichiro Suzuki warms up on deck before the start of the third inning, his first at-bat as a Mariner this season. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
A sell-out crowd sings “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh-inning stretch. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Fans cheer as Felix Hernandez walks back to the dugout in the sixth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Nick Vincent pitches in the seventh inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Players wait to be announced during pregame ceremonies. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Ichiro Suzuki flashes a smile as he walks through the dugout before warm ups. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Robinson Cano laughs as he leaves the field in the second inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Indians’ catcher Yan Gomez fields a ball and throws out Jean Segura in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Robinson Cano fields a ground ball in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
James Paxton takes the field during pregame ceremonies. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Ichiro Suzuki warms up on deck before hi at-bat in the third inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Mike Rzepczynski pitches in the seventh inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Catcher Mike Marjama warms up on.deck. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Ichiro Suzuki waits to be called as he stands in the tunnel for pregame ceremonies. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Ichiro Suzuki takes the field during pregame ceremonies. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Edwin Diaz pitches in the ninth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Fans line the stands at Safeco to watch the opening ceremonies. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Pitcher Juan Nicasio waits in the tunnel before the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Jane Henderson, of Puyallup, shows a commemorative book detailing Ichiro Suzuki’s baseball accomplishments before the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Jane Henderson, of Puyallup, shows off a magazine featuring a young Ichiro Suzuki on the cover. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Daniel Vogelbach takes the field during pregame ceremonies. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
In this multiple-exposure image, Juan Nicasio pitches in the 8th inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Fans cheer after the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game on Opening Day at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
