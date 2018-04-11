Kyle Seager found something ... and reinforcements are on the way. Takeaways after Mariners finish off Royals

Kyle Seager was apparently cooped up in Scott Servais’ office on Tuesday, a meeting he had called for.

Seager has this thing about starting seasons not-so-fast and that had looked like a trend continuing into 2018.

Except Servais afterward praised Seager’s mechanics “he’s just really good at the plate right now.”

Despite entering Tuesday hitting .171?

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“His timing isn’t consistent yet, but I think mechanically he feels like he’s in a good spot,” Servais said.

So Seager then went 2-for-3 with the go-ahead home run in the eighth inning and three RBIs in the Mariners’ series-clinching win over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

In his past four games, Seager is 5-for-17 with two home runs, a double and seven RBI. But he said that double on Tuesday hit the opposite way was the biggest for him.

"The hit the other way last night was the big one," Seager said in a postgame radio interview. "That was the cleanest I've felt. That was the one I needed to feel."

And now the Mariners are 6-4 with reinforcements on the way.

They’ve been out four of their position starters. No Nelson Cruz, Mike Zunino, Ryon Healy or Ben Gamel for effectively all of these first 10 games. That’s a combined 100 home runs from last year.

But Gamel is expected to return Friday and Cruz and Zunino by some point this weekend when the Mariners end this 5,200-mile, 10-day, eight-game road swing with a home series against the Oakland Athletics after an off-day on Thursday.

To be 6-4 after a slip in the dugout, crutches after a post-game workout, the coldest game in Mariners history, a cold-out and a bald-eagle altercation among the seems-much-longer early Mariners season – this has to be a plus for them.

But back to this game.

Seager’s two-run home run landed just over the right-field wall in the top of the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie. And it came after Mitch Haniger battled to draw a two-out walk. So the Mariners turned to Juan Nicasio for a dramatic bottom of the eighth when he spotted the Royals runners at first and third with no outs.





Nicasio then struck out the Royals’ Cheslor Cuthberth, got Lucas Duda to pop up to Seager at third base and then Jorge Soler to ground into a fielder’s choice to escape with no damage.

Then Edwin Diaz – no problem. Diaz entered having struck out 11 of the possible 12 outs to start the season (a strikeout-per-nine-innings of 24.8).

He (only) had one strikeout in this one, but it was Diaz’s fourth save in four chances. And it saved a solid start from James Paxton.

Let’s get to it. Three takeaways:

EARLY DAMAGE: The Mariners struck first after Dee Gordon’s lead-off single. He’s hit in each of the Mariners’ 10 games this year and he has a 16-game hit streak dating back to last season with the Marlins.

And Royals starter Danny Duffy labored. He walked Robinson Cano and Mitch Haniger back-to-back to load the bases for Kyle Seager, who scored Gordon on a sacrifice fly. Duffy’s ensuing wild pitch then scored Cano, who raced to third on Seager’s fly.

SHARE COPY LINK The first edition of the podcast. A conversation with columnist John McGrath on what the Mariners do about their seven players on the disabled list (10:45) and interview with prospect Rob Whalen about his battle with anxiety and depression (20:55). TJ Cotterillt.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

SHARP PAXTON: That all created an an early cushion for Paxton, whose day ended after 6 innings – and he tied a career high with 10 strikeouts.

And, no, he didn't have to deal with a bald eagle encouter this time, unlike last week in Minnesota.

His command looked shaky to start the game but he hit a groove until he got to the fourth.

Mike Moustakas, who hit home runs in each of the first two games of this series, and Cuthbert hit back-to-back singles before Paxton struck out the next two hitters. So that left two outs for center fielder Paulo Orlando.

He send a liner to the wall to tie the game, 2-2.

But Paxton escaped what could have been more damage in the bottom of the sixth after singles from Cuthberth and Soler before a mound visit. Paxton was nearing 100 pitches.

Paxton followed with three pitches, all cutters, to Paulo Orlando. Strikeout No. 10 or Paxton.

PEN IS MIGHTY: It was a shaky eighth inning for Juan Nicasio, but in the box score it will go down as three scoreless innings of relief out of Nick Vincent (a quick 1-2-3 seventh inning), Nicasio and Edwin Diaz.

Diaz was a little off on Wednesday, though … only one strikeout.

But Diaz picked up his fourth save to start the season and the Mariners’ bullpen has backed up what the Mariners’ brass said most of this offseason about how deep and talented that group is. And this is without David Phelps, who is out for the season because of Tommy John surgery.

Three batters have reached now against Diaz: A pair of hit batters on Opening Day and the Royals’ Paulo Orlando reached on a ground-ball error in Wednesday’s game. Diaz struck out the side in Tuesday’s 8-3 win.