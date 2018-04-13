Mitch Haniger, Daniel Vogelbach bombs rally Mariners. Edwin Diaz shuts door. Takeaways against the Athletics

SEATTLE – A Mitch Mash. Then a Vogel-bomb.
That would do it.
The Seattle Mariners did a lot of damage with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. And then some.
Mitch Haniger turned on a full-count cutter, clearly eyeing it all the way as he sent it 397 feet over the left-field wall for a go-ahead three-run home run.
And Daniel Vogelbach two batters later followed with his first career home run, shooting a pitch 354 feet over the right-field wall.
Those big hits were the catalysts in the Mariners’ 7-4 victory against the visiting Oakland Athletics on Friday in their first matchup of the season against an American League West opponent.
That rally, though.
The Mariners had one base hit since the first inning. They had two outs, no runners on base and trailed 3-2.
But a lot of good things happen for the Mariners when they get to the top of their lineup.
Jean Segura’s base hit kick-started it. Then Robinson Cano reached base for the fourth time in the game, drawing his third walk.
So that set the table for Haniger, who already had an RBI single earlier. He finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
The big seventh inning negated the power play from Athletics’ designated hitter Khris Davis, who hit two home runs – he’s hit 17 home runs against the Mariners in his six seasons.
His solo shot in the top of the eighth inning cut the lead to 7-4, but Edwin Diaz shut the door in the ninth inning for his fifth save.
Diaz struck out one batter and worked around a two-out walk. Only James Paxton (21) has more strikeouts than Diaz (13) despite six Mariners pitchers having thrown more innings than Diaz so far.
Three takeaways:
ROBINSON CANO-FACTOR: Robinson Cano is off to a torrid start.
Quietly, it seems, at that.
With all the Mariners’ injuries, he’s been key to their offense, joining Mitch Haniger (2017), Ichiro (2006), Ken Griffey Jr. (1997) and Edgar Martinez (1995) as the only players in Mariners history with at least 10 hits, 10 runs scored and five walks in the team’s first 10 games.
Cano went 1-for-1 with two runs scored and three walks, pushing his batting average to .424.
LEAKE’S LOAD: The three runs the Athletics scored on Leake tied the most he has allowed in his eight starts with the Mariners since arriving on Aug. 30 in a trade from the St. Louis Cardinals.
He got a no-decision on Friday, but entering the day Leake had led the Mariners in wins (five), ERA (2.66), innings pitched (44) and was second in strikeouts (31) since he arrived.
Leake certainly doesn’t overpower, but he did have four strikeouts, including a critical one to escape a jam in the third inning getting Mariner-killer Khris Davis to strikeout with runners at second and third with one out.
The Athletics’ runs came on Davis’ two-run home run on Leake in the first inning, Matt Chapman’s solo home run against Leake and then Davis’ second home run of the game (that against Juan Nicasio).
Leake has also pitched at least five innings in each of his starts.
BOTTOM BLUES: Each of the top five batters in the Mariners’ batting order had a base hit.
Each of the bottom four didn’t.
That might sound like an odd note from one game. But this is a trend through the Mariners’ first 11 games – production from the top of the lineup and little from the bottom half.
That bit the Mariners in at least a couple innings: the first and sixth in particular.
They had runners at second and third after four consecutive base hits, including Kyle Seager’s RBI double. But Vogelbach struck out and Mike Marjama grounded out.
But the Mariners had tied the game at 2-2.
Then in the sixth inning, when the A’s had just taken a 3-2 lead, Seager led off with an infield single. But Vogelbach struck out looking, Marjama fouled out to first baseman Matt Olson and Ichiro struck out looking.
Though Vogelbach did redeem himself with his first career home run when he pulled that two-run shot in the seventh inning. His playing time has come with Nelson Cruz and Ryon Healy on the disabled list.
Though Ichiro’s day wasn’t as glamorous. Guillermo Heredia pinch-hit for him in the eighth inning and led off with a single.
At this point, Ichiro is playing for his job. Outfielder Ben Gamel is set to return this weekend and Heredia has been used as Ichiro’s defensive replacement late – not to mention he’s been a more productive hitter than the 44-year-old. The Mariners have used Ichiro against right-handers and Heredia against lefties.
Ichiro finished 0-for-3 and his batting average dropped to .200.
