Daniel Vogelbach talks mammoth HR over 'Hit It Here Cafe', speed to home, double play scoop

Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger, batting cleanup while Nelson Cruz has been on the disabled list, hit the go-ahead three-run home run in the Mariners' 7-4 win over the Athletics on Friday at Safeco Field. He's been helped by Robinson Cano.
The first edition of the podcast. A conversation with columnist John McGrath on what the Mariners do about their seven players on the disabled list (10:45) and interview with prospect Rob Whalen about his battle with anxiety and depression (20:55).
James Paxton was limited to 4 2/3 innings in his first start of the 2018 season and Nelson Cruz left with an ankle injury just after he had hit a 2-run home run in the Mariners’ 6-5 loss to the Indians.
Marco Gonzales finished his 2018 spring training with some impressive performances, finishing with a 2.08 ERA in seven starts and 26 innings pitched. The left-hander and 26-year-old from Gonzaga University is slated for the No. 4 slot in the Mariners
James Paxton made one last spring start before he embarks on what could be a dominant 2018 season based on the progress he made in 2017. Says he feels ready to go, plus talks about the Mariners rotation.