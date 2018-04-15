Few hits, no sweep against Sean Manaea, Athletics. Takeaways as Mariners now prepare for Astros

No sweep.
And the Seattle Mariners sure could have used one with this next team coming to town.
They couldn’t get much to drop against Oakland Athletics left-hander Sean Manaea and fell 2-1 in the series finale on Sunday, which halted the Mariners’ four-game win streak.
But the Mariners will take the series win after taking the first two games, including crushing 17 hits and four home runs against the A’s on Saturday.
Sunday? Seattle (8-5) had just two hits, though one was Taylor Motter’s solo home run.
Now they get a few hours to prepare for one of the more potent lineups and loaded pitching rotations in the majors with the reigning World Series-champion Houston Astros coming to Seattle for a four-game series – the Mariners’ first meeting with Houston this year.
Not that Sunday was all bad.
Felix Hernandez continued his career success against the Athletics. And his 6 1/3 innings was his longest and seemed like one of his sharpest outings of his four starts this year.
But one mistake:
Jed Lowrie had the green light with a 3-0 count in the first inning. Hernandez’ 88.5 mph fastball caught the middle of the plate and Lowrie crushed it over the right-field wall for a two-run home run – his fourth homer.
Lowrie entered the day tied for the most hits in the majors with Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons and the Padres’ Jose Pirela.
The two-run shot came just after Hernandez looked to have Marcus Semien picked off at first base, only for the umpires to call it a balk. They met, changed their minds and sent Semien back to first base like the play never happened.
But it loomed large. Especially after Hernandez locked in.
He didn’t walk a batter (though he did hit two) and struck out seven, including the side in the third inning.
The Mariners had something going in the eighth inning when Mike Marjama walked and speedy Dee Gordon followed with a bunt down the third-base line to Matt Chapman.
Chapman made an incredible play to quickly scoop it with his glove and gun Gordon out at first, though it was really close. Officials went to the video review and confirmed the ruling.
Gordon’s hit streak ended at 17 games dating back to last season with the Marlins. He had a hit in each of the Mariners’ first 12 games to start this season.
So it amounted to a sacrifice bunt. Jean Segura had a hard-hit ball but he flew out to center field to end the threat.
Three takeaways:
NO BREAK: Nelson Cruz and Mitch Haniger weren’t rewarded for crushing the ball.
Cruz shot a one-hopper at a missile-like 116-mph at A’s shortstop Marcus Semien. Semien was just trying to protect himself and got his glove on the ball and threw Cruz out at first base.
And earlier, Haniger went one Semien’s way with Seager on base. It was hit so hard that Semien took off his glove to shake his hand on his way back to the A’s dugout.
The Mariners simply did not have much to show for quite a few hard-hit balls. Haniger also sent one opposite-way shot to the warning track in right field.
KING’S COURT: No pitcher has enjoyed facing one team more than this Hernandez-Athletics relationship.
Hernandez entered with a 25-9 records, 2.60 ERA in 46 career starts against the A’s. He’s the only active pitcher with at least 25 wins against one opponents.
Only he didn’t get his 26th against them.
But Hernandez did last 6 1/3 innings and allowed five hits, no walks and struck out seven. After allowing the two-run homer to Jed Lowrie in the first inning, Hernandez then pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings.
Few pitches were as filthy as his curveball to end the sixth inning, when it dived into the dirt with Matt Olson chasing. Hernandez pumped his fists out of adrenaline.
GREAT ESCAPE: Chasen Bradford got a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the eighth inning.
And the A’s had big-bats Matt Olson and Matt Chapman due.
But Bradford continues to be a bright spot since his call-up from Triple-A Tacoma. The right-hander has yet to allow a run in 5 1/3 innings in three relief appearances after he struck out Olson and got Chapman to line-out to Guillermo Heredia in left field to end the threat.
