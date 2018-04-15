Few hits, no sweep against Sean Manaea, Athletics. Takeaways as Mariners now prepare for Astros

SHARE COPY LINK Mariners starter Felix Hernandez lasted 6 1/3 innings and he allowed five hits, no walks and struck out seven in a solid start against the Oakland Athletics. The difference? A two-run home run after a balk, no-balk call in the first inning. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

