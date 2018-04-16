Mariners rally, survive reigning World Series champs. Takeaways from thrilling M's win

It felt like Dallas Keuchel barely worked up a sweat.
At least compared to James Paxton.
The Mariners were hacking early, which kept Keuchel’s pitch count low. But Mariners manager Scott Servais has stressed the importance of attacking top-notch starting pitchers early and not allowing them to settle in.
And they got just enough offense to go with some big pitching and defensive play for a 2-1 victory in the Mariners’ first meeting with the Houston Astros this season – handing the reigning World Series champions their fifth loss in their past six games.
James Paxton, Nick Vincent, Juan Nicasio and Edwin Diaz combined to get 27 outs without allowing a run after the Astros’ George Springer did what he frequently seems to do in Seattle – lead off with a home run.
So make that five wins in their past six games for the Mariners.
And thank that in part to the Mariners’ defense – with the two flashiest plays being Kyle Seager’s bare-handed, on-the-run throw to get speedy Alex Bregman with a runner on and Mitch Haniger seemingly covering all of right field and fully extending his arm to rob Yuli Gurriel of sure extra bases with Carlos Correa on in the sixth inning.
Paxton pointed in recognition and then retired Evan Gattis to get out of the sixth after a season-high 106 pitches.
Keuchal needed just 96 pitches in eight innings.
And the Mariners (9-5) had nothing but Taylor Motter’s single until Nelson Cruz happened.
Playing in his third game since returning from the 10-day disabled list, Cruz launched a laser-shot over the left-field wall on a 2-2 count for his third home run (in five total games) to tie it up.
Then the bottom of the sixth.
David Freitas has been known more for his defensive prowess as a catcher. But he continues to produce offensively for the Mariners since he was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma when Mike Zunino headed to the 10-day disabled list.
Freitas led off with a double in the seventh inning. And Dee Gordon followed with a blooper into right field.
Springer slipped on his way to it and that allowed Freitas enough time to score and Gordon to end up at second with a double.
Still, no outs, with the rest of the top of the Mariners’ order to come.
But Jean Segura grounded out, Robinson Cano struck out, Nelson Cruz walked and Kyle Seager struck out to strand Gordon.
The Mariners had another chance with a runner in scoring position in the seventh after Guillermo Heredia’s one-out double. He then reached third on Taylor Motter’s ensuing single, but Freitas struck out and Gordon grounded out.
That looked to be enough, though, with Nick Vincent and Juan Nicasio shutting the Astros down to get six consecutive outs, setting the table for Edwin Diaz.
Diaz walked Carlos Correa to lead off the inning but then struck out pinch-hitter Josh Reddick and then Marwin Gonzales (on five consecutive sliders) to pick up his seventh save.
A couple takeaways:
PITCH COUNT: By the time James Paxton was through the top of the fifth inning he had thrown 91 pitches.
Meanwhile, Dallas Keuchel had thrown 45 to that point.
But both turned out to be effective.
Paxton ended throwing a season-high 106 pitches and got through six innings. It was a good line, especially considering how he rebounded after George Springer led off the game with a solo home run.
After that Springer homer, Paxton allowed two hits and struck out seven with three walks after that.
His issue was command. Paxton got behind in the count on his first pitch to 14 of the 24 batters he faced.
Keuchel cruised, throwing just 96 pitches in eight innings.
SPRINGER DINGER: It took the Astros until the eighth inning to get their first hit in Sunday’s game against 44-year-old Bartolo Colon and the Texas Rangers.
Monday? It took four pitches.
And George Springer rocketed Paxton’s 96-mph fastball 455 feet over the wall in left-center.
It felt like his 500th career leadoff homer against the Mariners. It was actually his sixth and of the 22 he’s hit for his career, the only team that has seen more of those against them is the seven he has against the Rangers.
It was the second time he’s done that against Paxton, with the other coming in 2016.
