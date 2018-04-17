James Paxton adjusted, competed after leadoff George Springer HR

Mariners starter Felix Hernandez lasted 6 1/3 innings and he allowed five hits, no walks and struck out seven in a solid start against the Oakland Athletics. The difference? A two-run home run after a balk, no-balk call in the first inning.
Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger, batting cleanup while Nelson Cruz has been on the disabled list, hit the go-ahead three-run home run in the Mariners' 7-4 win over the Athletics on Friday at Safeco Field. He's been helped by Robinson Cano.
The first edition of the podcast. A conversation with columnist John McGrath on what the Mariners do about their seven players on the disabled list (10:45) and interview with prospect Rob Whalen about his battle with anxiety and depression (20:55).
James Paxton was limited to 4 2/3 innings in his first start of the 2018 season and Nelson Cruz left with an ankle injury just after he had hit a 2-run home run in the Mariners’ 6-5 loss to the Indians.