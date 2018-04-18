Mike Leake was rolling ... for a while. And where did the Mariners' offense go?

No more streaks.
For the Houston Astros’ Gerrit Cole, he was trying to become the first pitcher in major league history to start a season with at least 10 strikeouts in four consecutive starts.
He had already joined Nolan Ryan as the only pitchers to have at least 11 strikeouts in their first three starts to a season.
Cole struck out five, but that didn’t much matter.
Not with the Seattle Mariners’ Mike Leake’s run of eight consecutive starts with at least five innings pitched and no more than three earned runs ending.
Leake was tossing one of his best starts to date since he joined the Mariners last season – then the wheels fell off in the seventh inning in their 7-1 loss to the Astros on Wednesday at Safeco Field.
It was tied 1-1 entering that inning.
But the Astros have owned the Mariners’ number. The reigning World Series champions shut down the Mariners’ potent offense the past three games and in that seventh inning got their bats rolling to their eighth win against Seattle in their past nine meetings with each other.
The only other team with a better winning percentage at Safeco Field than the Astros (33-19) is the Yankees (52-29).
Yet Leake was dealing through six innings he had seven strikeouts, two starts after having no Ks.
Then what seemed like a fairly harmless leadoff walk to the Astros’ Josh Reddick was much more harrowing. Yuli Gurriel followed with a ground-rule double and Marwin Gonzales drove them both home on an RBI single to center for a 3-1 Astros lead.
Brian McCann, who hit the two-run go-ahead home run in the Astros’ 4-1 win on Tuesday, followed with a double off of hard-charging Dee Gordon’s glove in the gap in right-center.
That ended Mike Leake’s day and Nick Vincent entered.
Another run scored when some confusion between Robinson Cano and Mitch Haniger led to Haniger’s error on a soft pop fly off Evan Gattis’ bat.
So what ensued was George Springer, Jose Altuve (the reigning American League MVP) and Carlos Correa rocking three consecutive hits to make it 7-1.
Some takeaways:
POTENT PITCHERS: Leake’s final line would be six innings having allowed seven hits, five runs a walk with seven strikeouts on 84 pitches.
Take away what happened in the start of that seventh inning and his start was excellent. The Astros got their walk, three of their hits and four of their runs off of him without Leake collecting an out that frame.
But you can’t take away innings.
Leake was in line to continue his streak of eight consecutive starts going at least five innings allowing three runs or fewer. Only the Indians’ Corey Kluber (16) and the Astros’ Charlie Morton (nine) had active streaks longer than Leake’s.
Oh, and the Astros will pitch Morton on Thursday in the series finale, with the Astros now having a 2-1 series advantage. That will come after Dallas Keuchel held the Mariners to two runs in eight innings (in a loss), and Lance McCullers Jr. tied a career-high with 11 strikeouts in seven innings in the Mariners’ loss on Tuesday.
At least the Mariners won’t have to face Justin Verlander.
OFFENSE?: The Mariners lineup had been cruising through a four-game win streak, having scored at least four runs in each of them and at least seven in three of them.
But now they’ve lost three of their past four games behind and offense that has scored five runs. They won 2-1 on Monday because James Paxton was dealing.
Some of the Mariners who have struggled the past four games?
Nelson Cruz is 1-for-14, and still appearing hampered by his ankle and quad injuries. Kyle Seager is 1-for-14 and Mitch Haniger is 1-for-13.
SPEED GAME: Ben Gamel, in his first start of the season after being activated off the disabled list earlier Wednesday, drew an eight-pitch walk in his first at-bat, then stole second base before David Freitas sent a two-out single to right field.
Gamel charged hard around third with third-base coach Scott Brosius waving him in, but problem: the Astros have Josh Reddick’s arm in right field. And he was drawn in.
Gamel is fast. But Reddick’s throw beat him and catcher Brian McCann had an even better pick off a quick hop near the plate before tagging Gamel for the out.
But the Mariners answered. Thanks to more speed.
Gordon laid a bunt single down the third-base line and then advanced to second when Gerrit Cole threw the ball over Yuli Gurriel’s head, though it looked like Gordon might have turned his ankle turning for second.
He advanced to third on Jean Segura’s ground out. Even though the ground out was to Carlos Correa at shortstop. And Robinson Cano followed with a single up the middle on the Astros’ drawn-in infield to tie the game.
Cano has reached base in all but one game so far.
Haniger also stole a base. The Astros had allowed three stolen bases this season before the Mariners had three on Wednesday thanks to Cole’s slow delivery and maybe in part to catcher Brian McCann being hit by a pitch on his hand the night before.
PLAY OF THE GAME: This one was almost a player of the game the other way.
Instead it worked out for the Astros.
McCann shot a line drive deep into the gap in right-center and Dee Gordon might be one of the few players fast enough to have tracked it down.
But the ball grazed off his glove as Gordon was about to break the sound barrier and it bounced to the wall as McCann stood up for a double.
That helped compound that rough seventh inning. Especially when Mitch Haniger’s error on a soft fly ball one batter later allowed another run to score for a 4-1 lead. Instead of two outs, the Astros rolled to a six-run seventh inning.
Comments