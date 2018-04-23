Mariners re-acquire Roenis Elias from Red Sox. But he's a different pitcher than you might remember

Roenis Elias is back with the Seattle Mariners.
Actually he’ll be with Triple-A Tacoma – for now.
And he’s no longer a starting pitcher, at least he hadn't been so far this year in the Boston Red Sox organization.
The Mariners announced Monday morning that they had finalized a trade with the Red Sox to re-acquire Elias in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
Elias provides the Mariners with left-handed depth. The 29-year-old from Guantanamo, Cuba, made his major league debut with the Mariners in 2014, when he went 10-12 with a 3.85 ERA in 29 starts.
The Mariners had only one pitcher make at least 29 starts last year, and that was Ariel Miranda.
In parts of four major league seasons with the Mariners and Red Sox, Elias is 15-21 with a 4.20 ERA.
But lately he’s been working out of the bullpen. In four appearances this year with Triple-A Pawtucket, Elias has pitched 7 1/3 innings with a 1.23 ERA and nine strikeouts.
The Mariners hadn't said whether they plan to use Elias as a starter or reliever. But they did say he will report to the Rainiers.
He has been mostly in a long relief role. Elias pitched three innings out of the bullpen in his first appearance for Pawtucket, and he didn’t allow a hit while striking out four.
The 5-foot-11, 197-pound lefty spent much of last year on the disabled list with the Red Sox. He had a right oblique strain, which eventually landed him on the 60-day disabled list.
If he works out, that’s a much-needed left-handed bullpen arm on the Mariners’ 40-man roster, which is now at 39 players.
They currently have James Pazos, Marc Rzepczynski and Wade LeBlanc on the 25-man roster, with Dario Alvarez as the only other left-handed option on the 40-man.
Pazos looked much-improved when he threw 2 2/3 innings in the Mariners’ loss to Texas on Sunday, when he allowed one hit and now runs in that appearance. But Rzepcynski has struggled some as a left-handed specialist this year, allowing four runs in 3 2/3 innings in a span of eight total appearances.
The Mariners traded Elias to the Red Sox in December 2015 in exchange for left-hander Wade Miley and right-hander Jonathan Aro – though neither are still with the Mariners.
It came one day after the Mariners picked up right-hander Edwin Quezada from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for an international slot.
Quezada is a 21-year-old native of the Dominican Republic and he spent 2017 pitching in the Dominican Summer League.
Comments