Cleveland rocks Erasmo Ramirez with a lot of home runs. But Mariners still make it a game

Well, the Seattle Mariners didn’t have to use Juan Nicasio or Edwin Diaz for the fourth consecutive game.
At least, if the Mariners were looking for something positive.
Erasmo Ramirez joined some rare territory, and not in a good way. He allowed five solo home runs in five innings in the Mariners’ 6-5 loss to the Cleveland Indians and reigning American League Cy Young winner Corey Kluber on Friday at Progressive Field – despite a late Mariners rally in the ninth inning.
Ramirez is one of four pitchers in Mariners history to allow five home runs in a game, joining Jason Vargas (2012), Jamie Moyer (2006) and Mark Langston (1988).
And by the time Mitch Haniger hit his ninth home run of the season (the Angels’ Mike Trout entered the day leading the majors with 10 HRs), the Indians had already built a 6-0 lead in the seventh inning.
Haniger’s shot was about the only mistake Kluber made in earning his fourth win in five starts. The Mariners entered having handed Kluber his only loss this year, a 2-1 win on Opening Day at Safeco Field.
But Kluber’s revenge ended the Mariners’ (14-11) three-game win streak, and their three-game streak of a starter going at least six innings.
Kluber pitched 8 2/3 innings before Kyle Seager’s single with two outs in the ninth inning chased him after 116 pitches.
So the Indians turned to closer Cody Allen and Haniger followed with a double off of the wall. Mike Zunino then crushed a three-run home run – his third home run in the past six games.
Ben Gamel lined out to end the game.
But Ramirez put the Mariners in too big a hole. He lasted five innings, allowing six runs on nine hits with five strikeouts in his second start since being activated off the disabled list (lat strain).
He actually appeared to find something of a groove, striking out three consecutive batters from the third and into the fifth inning.
Then former Mariner Yonder Alonso led off the sixth inning with a solo home run (his third in five games against his former team this year) and Yan Gomes made it back-to-back homers the next batter.
It was the second back-to-back for the Indians. Francisco Lindor led off the bottom of the first with a solo shot before Michael Brantley hit one and Edwin Encarnacion hit his sixth home run and following with his signature “walk-the-parrot trot.”
The Mariners pitching staff entered the game allowing 1.4 home runs per nine innings (tied for the third-most in the major leagues).
Brantley had a day, finishing with the home run, a sacrifice fly to the warning track in center field, a triple and a single.
The Indians had 13 hits in eight innings against Mariners’ pitching, while the Mariners had three hits in nine innings against Kluber.
And, worse for the Mariners, Dee Gordon was removed from the game for the seventh inning after jumping awkwardly and crashing into the wall chasing Gomes’ home run in the sixth inning.
The Mariners had announced it was for precautionary reasons. Andrew Romine replaced him.
