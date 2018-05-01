Mariners get Guillermo Heredia back, but pitchers Erasmo Ramirez, Dan Altavilla head to DL

Outfielder Guillermo Heredia is back with the Seattle Mariners.
And Ichiro Suzuki is still here, too.
How does that work?
The Mariners will carry five outfielders at least until they need to add a fifth starter on Thursday after they announced right-hander Erasmo Ramirez would return to the disabled list.
But in also a surprising move, the Mariners placed right-handed reliever Dan Altavilla on the disabled list and recalled right-hander Casey Lawrence.
Altavilla was listed with inflammation in his right AC joint, and Ramirez strained his right Teres Major, which is a muscle of the upper limb.
So that means the Mariners stay with eight relievers in the bullpen with four starting pitchers and 13 position players – including outfielders Ben Gamel, Dee Gordon, Mitch Haniger, Guillermo Heredia and Ichiro Suzuki, though Nelson Cruz is also technically an outfielder and utility player Andrew Romine can play each of the three outfield positions.
Though Lawrence had been starting in Triple-A Tacoma after making the Mariners’ Opening Day roster as a long reliever. So he could start on Thursday.
The Mariners had recalled left-hander Ariel Miranda for one start while Ramirez opened the season on the disabled list with a strain of his latissimus dorsi muscle in his back, which he suffered early in spring training.
But Ramirez’s velocity indicated he wasn’t fully healthy, despite being activated from the DL for an April 22 start against the Texas Rangers.
Ramirez averaged 91.6 mph with his fastball last season and was at 89.3 mph in his two April starts.
And Ramirez was hit hard. In 9 2/3 innings pitched against the Rangers and Indians, he allowed 11 runs and seven home runs. He became the fourth pitcher in Mariners history to allow at least five home runs in a start when the Mariners lost, 6-5, against the Indians on Friday.
Mariners manager Scott Servais said that was certainly concerning to him.
““We’ve seen Erasmo be very, very good for us last year after we acquired him (from the Rays),” Servais told reporters after Friday’s loss. “He’ll get back there again.”
Ramirez was out of minor-league options so he couldn’t be optioned to Tacoma without being designated for assignment.
The Mariners faced some criticism when they optioned Heredia to Triple-A Tacoma on April 22 instead of designating Ichiro for assignment, despite Heredia outplaying Ichiro by just about every measure at the time. But the Mariners indicated Heredia’s stay with the Rainiers wouldn’t likely last longer than the 10-day minimum.
He was pulled after two plate appearances from the Rainiers’ game on Sunday.
Heredia was 5-for-13 (.385) with a .529 on-base percentage in six games with the Rainiers. That was after going 9-for-29 (.310) with a .417 on-base percentage and two home runs in 16 games this season with the Mariners. The left-hander has started against right-handed pitchers.
And that was the Mariners’ original rationale behind optioning Heredia. They are scheduled to face Oakland Athletics left-hander Sean Manaea on Thursday after at least eight consecutive games against right-handed starters. The A’s starter for Wednesday’s game is to be determined.
Altavilla pitched five consecutive scoreless outings in relief until he was wild on Sunday against the Cleveland Indians, allowing two earned runs while getting just one batter out. He walked to and hit another.
Lawrence started two games for the Rainiers and had a 2.45 ERA in 11 innings pitched (three earned runs) with 11 strikeouts.
