Quality starts, lock-down bullpen, diabolical Dee Gordon? Works again for Mariners

So what if the Seattle Mariners are the only team in the American League to not have a starter complete at least seven innings more than one time.
Apparently six innings is the recipe.
And when Dee Gordon can’t get out.
Felix Hernandez is the third consecutive Mariners pitcher to last six innings in a start, and they’ve had that in six of their past seven games – with all six leading to wins.
This time it was in the series opener against a potent Oakland Athletics for a 6-3 victory on Tuesday at Safeco Field.
Start with Dee Gordon, though. He finished 5-for-5 and stole two bases – pushing his American League lead in that category to 12. And this that was after going 4-for-5 in Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Indians.
In his past three games, Gordon is 11-for-14 (.786) at the plate. He raised his season batting average 30 points to .339.
The Mariners are 16-5 when the speed-demon has at least one hit.
Now, to Hernandez.
Hernandez appeared on his way to that elusive seven-inning outing. He had allowed one run (on Jed Lowrie’s solo home run) and two hits ono 91 pitches entering the frame. And he had tied a season-high with seven strikeouts.
But then he walked Khris Davis and allowed a double to Matt Olson. That ended his day after a season-high 101 pitches.
Those two runs scored, but no matter – because the Mariners’ bullpen has locked down.
They have yet to lose a game when their bullpen has inherited a lead. Make this 13-0 when they do that.
Nick Vincent held the lead in the seventh, despite the Athletics getting those two runs (both charged to Hernandez).
Then Juan Nicasio earned his 11th hold (most in the major leagues) with his clean outing in the eighth inning and Edwin Diaz locked down the ninth for his major-league-best 12th save.
Diaz did allow his third hit of the season — but he struck out Chad Pinder to strand two runners.
Makes you wonder how this bullpen might look if David Phelps didn’t have to get season-ending Tommy John Surgery during spring training.
Now, about the offense.
The game was tied, 1-1, entering the fifth inning and the Mariners did what they do as well as any team in the major leagues has – two-out hitting.
With Gordon and Jean Segura aboard, Robinson Cano sent a shot 403 feet to center field … for an out at the wall.
But Nelson Cruz didn’t miss. He sent Andrew Triggs’ middle-high slider 410 feet for a three-run home run – his sixth this season.
A few takeaways:
Gee, Dee
Dee Gordon became the third player in Mariners history to have at least four hits in back-to-back games.
Can you guess the other two?
Kendrys Morales did that in 2013. And Ichiro Suzuki did that three times (last in 2006).
There’s just few things as fun as watching Gordon terrorize opposing teams.
He tied a career-high with five hits (the third time the 30-year-old has done that in his career). And this was after he was 4-for-5 against the Indians on Sunday. So he’s 9-for-10 his past two games and 11-for-14 his past three games.
The only game the Mariners won when Gordon didn’t get a hit? That was a 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox.
What a play
Kyle Seager had one of the finer defensive plays of the season in the second inning.
He ran toward the third-base line to back-hand Matt Chapman’s ground ball and then quickly tossed the ball to second base while falling away to get Matt Olson before Robinson Cano threw to first to complete the double play.
And, of course, Seager led off the bottom half of the frame and sent the first pitch he saw for a ground-rule double over the wall in right-center field. He scored two batters later on Mike Zunino’s double to left in Zunino’s first at-bat at Safeco Field this season.
That tied the game, 1-1.
Two-outs, so what?
Nelson Cruz’s three-run home run in the fifth inning gave the Mariners 19 home runs with two outs in their first 28 games this season.
That is tied for the most in the major leagues, alongside the Athletics. The New York Yankees, like the Mariners,entered with 18 two-out home runs.
