In baseball's power age, Dee Gordon proving contact and speed is just as fun to watch

Dee Gordon went 5-for-5 with two stolen bases, becoming the first Seattle Mariners player to do that in a 6-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Safeco Field. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

