Here's why Mariners' Edwin Diaz earned AL reliever of the month, again

Batting against Edwin Diaz must be difficult.

Selecting him for American League reliever of the month? Easy.

Diaz earned his second reliever of the month award, as announced Wednesday afternoon. And the news came one day after Diaz earned his 12th save of the season.

He’s well on his way to finding Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais some hair clippers. Servais made a bet with Diaz that if the 24-year-old closer saves at least 50 games this year, he’ll shave the waves onto the side of his head like Diaz has.

“After every game I get a save and we do the postgame handshake, I look at him like, ‘Remember the line,’” Diaz said recently. “I wouldn’t mind getting 50 saves and seeing him with the line.”

The Milwaukee Brewers Josh Hader earned National League reliever of the month.

Diaz leads the major leagues in saves. But check out how he’s done it:

Diaz held hitters to a .063 batting average and he allowed one run in 14 1/3 innings (0.63 ERA).

And he struck out 27 batters in those 14 1/3 innings thanks to his fastball-slider combination. That’s 16.95 strikeouts per nine innings.

He is one of nine pitchers in major-league history to strike out at least 27 batters and save at least 11 games in any calendar month, and the first since Aroldis Chapman did that with the Reds in July 2012.

He’s the second Mariners’ pitcher to do that – Norm Charlton had 11 saves and 29 strikeouts in September 1995.

Diaz also earned reliever of the month in July 2017.