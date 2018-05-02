Edwin Diaz on AL reliever of the month: 'I don't think about stats'
Seattle Mariners closer Edwin Diaz earned American League reliever of the month for March/April, when he earned 11 saves in 11 opportunities and struck out 27 batters. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Dee Gordon went 5-for-5 with two stolen bases, becoming the first Seattle Mariners player to do that in a 6-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Safeco Field. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Felix Hernandez discusses earning his fourth win of the season in the Seattle Mariners' 6-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday. But he seemed just as impressed with LeBron James' game winner. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales, a Gonzaga University graduate, allowed no earned runs in 4 2/3 innings with a season-high eight strikeouts in his first career start against the Houston Astros on Thursday at Safeco Field.
Mariners starter Felix Hernandez lasted 6 1/3 innings and he allowed five hits, no walks and struck out seven in a solid start against the Oakland Athletics. The difference? A two-run home run after a balk, no-balk call in the first inning.
Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger, batting cleanup while Nelson Cruz has been on the disabled list, hit the go-ahead three-run home run in the Mariners' 7-4 win over the Athletics on Friday at Safeco Field. He's been helped by Robinson Cano.
The first edition of the podcast. A conversation with columnist John McGrath on what the Mariners do about their seven players on the disabled list (10:45) and interview with prospect Rob Whalen about his battle with anxiety and depression (20:55).