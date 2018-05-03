Jerry Dipoto: 'We don't suspect this closes the door on Ichiro's career'

Highlights from Ichiro Suzuki's press conference Thursday. Suzuki was released by the Mariners and is shifting into a front office role with the team, although he is not completely shutting the door on playing again.
Mariners pitcher James Paxton struck out 16 batters, passing former Orioles pitcher Erik Bedard for most in a game by a Canadian-born pitcher. He said it was "unfortunate" the bullpen couldn't seal the deal. "They just didn't have it (tonight)."
Seattle Mariners closer Edwin Diaz earned American League reliever of the month for March/April, when he earned 11 saves in 11 opportunities and struck out 27 batters. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Dee Gordon went 5-for-5 with two stolen bases, becoming the first Seattle Mariners player to do that in a 6-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Safeco Field. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Felix Hernandez discusses earning his fourth win of the season in the Seattle Mariners' 6-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday. But he seemed just as impressed with LeBron James' game winner. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales, a Gonzaga University graduate, allowed no earned runs in 4 2/3 innings with a season-high eight strikeouts in his first career start against the Houston Astros on Thursday at Safeco Field.
Mariners starter Felix Hernandez lasted 6 1/3 innings and he allowed five hits, no walks and struck out seven in a solid start against the Oakland Athletics. The difference? A two-run home run after a balk, no-balk call in the first inning.
Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger, batting cleanup while Nelson Cruz has been on the disabled list, hit the go-ahead three-run home run in the Mariners' 7-4 win over the Athletics on Friday at Safeco Field. He's been helped by Robinson Cano.