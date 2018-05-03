That's baseball ... no luck for James Paxton, but plenty for Wade LeBlanc in Mariners series-clincher

That’s as baseball of a baseball thing there is.
James Paxton strikes out 16 batters and doesn’t give up a run in seven innings only for the Seattle Mariners to lose on Wednesday night.
Then the Mariners face essentially unhittable Oakland Athletics starter Sean Manaea, the reigning American League pitcher of the month who threw a no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox two starts ago. While their pitcher, Wade LeBlanc, hadn’t started a game since 2016.
And, of course, the Mariners won.
Robinson Cano drove in a pair of runs with a pair of RBI singles and Nelson Cruz scored two more on his two-run home run in the Mariners’ 4-1 win over the Athletics at Safeco Field to take the series.
The Mariners (18-12) have only lost one series this season – and that was against the reigning World Series-champion Houston Astros.
Diaz closed out the ninth after Jed Lowrie's leadoff single for his major-league leading 13th save, one day after earning his first loss.
Now the Mariners get the rolling Los Angeles Angels for a three game series Friday-Sunday, and maybe their first look at what could have been in Shohei Ohtani, who signed with the Angels out of Japan this offseason, though the Mariners were a finalist.
And in one of the more unique moves in baseball history, Ichiro Suzuki went from starting against the Athletics on Wednesday to off their roster and serving as member of their front office on Thursday.
Dee Gordon appeared to lead off the game with Ichiro’s signature bat hold, where Ichiro extends his bat-hand toward the pitcher before settling into his stance.
And Gordon followed with a base hit, then stole second (his first of two steals in the game, pushing his season total to an American League-leading 14) and later scored from third on Cano’s single to left.
Gordon doubled his next at-bat in the bottom of the third inning before Cano scored him with another single.
If you’re counting, that was four hits and two runs created by a couple of left-handed hitters against left-handed Manaea. Manaea had only allowed one run against a left-handed batter in his previous six starts.
Cruz followed with his seventh home run of the season, a 426-foot shot over the center-field wall.
Manaea had allowed just one earned run over 23 innings in his past three starts before surrendering the four runs in three innings to the Mariners on Thursday.
But how about LeBlanc?
He hadn’t started a game since 2016 when he was last with the Mariners. He spent all of last year out of the bullpen for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Mariners signed him in spring training after David Phelps was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament. LeBlanc started in place of Erasmo Ramirez, who will miss at least a month with a right Teres Major strain.
LeBlanc pitched four innings, allowed no runs and three hits with three strikeouts.
So small sample size, but of all the Mariners starters, LeBlanc’s 3.57 ERA is the lowest on staff.
Three takeaways:
Pen is mighty
The Mariners turned to Chasen Bradford after pulling LeBlanc after four innings. LeBlanc threw 29 pitches in the fourth, pushing his total to 70 pitches. The Mariners planned to keep him around 75.
Stephen Piscotty followed by sending the first of Bradford’s pitches over the center-field wall for a solo home run.
But not much after that.
The Mariners got a lock-down, bounce-back effort from their bullpen, with Bradford, James Pazos, Juan Nicasio and Edwin Diaz combining to allow that one run over the final five innings.
Their bullpen was 13-0 when inheriting a lead before Wednesday, when Paxton’s dominant effort was squandered with the Athletics scoring three runs the final two innings against Nicasio and Diaz – two of the best relievers in the major leagues over the first month.
The Mariners had been one of four teams alongside the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians, to have their bullpen protect every lead it inherited entering Wednesday.
Lefty love
As dominant as Athletics starter Sean Manaea had been against everybody in the first month of the season, he especially gave left-handed hitters nightmares. He was the most dominant pitcher in the league, coming off the American League pitcher of the month award, and he threw a no-hitter against the red-hot Boston Red Sox.
Manaea had allowed one run and five hits (.122 batting average) against left-handed hitters in his six starts entering Thursday.
Then Dee Gordon and Robinson Cano, both left-handed hitters, combined for four hits in the first two innings against him, with Cano hitting Gordon home both times.
Gordon finished 3-for-4 – that’s his third three-hit game in his past four games. He’s 16-for-23 (.696) his past five games with four stolen bases.
So that offseason trade with the Miami Marlins is working out fairly well.
And Nelson Cruz’s two-run home run was the cherry the Mariners needed. It traveled 426 feet and pushed Seattle to a 4-0 lead in the third inning.
Manaea hadn’t allowed more than two runs in any start. And his past 23 innings over his past three starts Manaea had allowed just one earned run.
Great Wade
LeBlanc ran into some trouble with his command in the fourth inning. Jed Lowrie singled, he walked Khris Davis and then trailed 3-1 to Matt Chapman.
Chapman sent a fly ball to the warning track in left field, but Heredia was under it. Then he tied up Matt Olson, recovered the ground ball back to him and exited the fourth inning without damage, despite throwing 29 pitches that frame.
LeBlanc’s final line: four innings, three hits, no runs and three strikeouts. It wasn’t a James Paxton-like outing with 16 strikeouts and no runs in seven innings, but still effective, even if LeBlanc’s fastball traveled about 13 mph slower than Paxton’s did on Wednesday.
And not bad for not starting a game in two years.
LeBlanc only trekked to the mound because right-hander Erasmo Ramirez headed to the disabled list this week because of a strain in his right Teres Major (upper limb). Ramirez is expected to miss at least a month. And no, he didn’t know what a Teres Major was, either.
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677
@TJCotterill
Comments