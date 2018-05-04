Here's who took Ichiro's place on the Mariners' roster

Erik Goeddel learned he was to be called up to the Seattle Mariners, but not whose spot he’d replace until he looked at his phone. He’d received a text from his father.
The roster spot opened because future Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki was removed to transition him into an advisory role and a member of the front office.
“My dad noticed it before I did,” Goeddel said. “He was like, ‘Did you know about this?’ And I was just like, ‘No, that’s wild.’
“Kind of wild and kind of a humbling thing. It’s exciting, obviously, getting the chance, but at the same time I walk in and it’s Ichiro’s last day and here he is addressing the team about it.”
The Mariners added Goeddel to both the 40-man and 25-man rosters on Thursday after the right-hander had been impressing as the closer with Triple-A Tacoma. He appeared in nine games, pitched nine innings and hadn’t allowed a run for the Rainiers.
He struck out 10 and allowed six hits and four saves in that span.
And that’s a wild ride from almost two months ago, when the Texas Rangers told Goeddel they didn’t see much playing time for him on their big-league club nor on their Triple-A team. So Goeddel asked for his release, got it, and then signed with the Mariners. And before that he was pitching with the New York Mets.
He knows Thursday’s moves are likely to land him as the answer to some sort of bar trivia question one day as the guy who took Ichiro’s place on the Mariners’ roster the day the Mariners’ franchise icon didn’t retire, but wasn’t released, yet wasn’t playing.
But Goeddel wasn’t star struck by the moment. Not like when he was a month into his first full season in the big leagues with the Mets in 2015 and he took the mound at Yankee Stadium to face Alex Rodriguez.
“I just kind of had a moment when I had to step off of the mound, kind of take that in for a minute and I kind of laughed to myself like, ‘Well, here I am,’ ” Goeddel said.
Rodriguez send a long line drive to left field, but it was an out.
But since then Goeddel has continue to craft his out pitch, a split-fingered fastball. That pitch is a big reason why he’s now in a Mariners uniform.
The Mariners already have a few right-handed bridge relievers in Chasen Bradford and Casey Lawrence, but Goeddel’s splitter provides a different matchup problem than Bradford’s hard sinker.
“The guy will step in,” manager Scott Servais said. “We have a good group down there. They understand that they all work depending on matchups and certain pockets of the lineup. It’s more than right-left matchups, it’s how our guys get them out, versus what their particular hitters handle.”
Goeddel also has a four-seam fastball and curveball, but he didn’t develop that splitter until four years ago when he was with Triple-A Las Vegas, which plays in a very hitter friendly ballpark.
“I needed something that when I was in trouble, I could get a swing and miss on,” Goeddel said. “And I started messing around with it. After about a month it was pretty good and about a month later is was my best pitch.
“I really had never tried it before. Everyone said it was bad for your elbow and bad for your shoulder or whatever. But I was like, ‘I’d rather be good and maybe get hurt than be stuck in Triple-A.’ ”
Iwakuma, Altavilla progress
Servais said right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma, who shut his last simulated start down because of pain in his arm, will be back on a mound Saturday to throw a bullpen session in extended spring training in Arizona.
Iwakuma is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.
“Iwakuma is feeling better,” Servais said. “He’ll progress toward throwing another live (batting practice). But he’s feeling better.”
And right-handed reliever Dan Altavilla, who is on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his right AC joint, is likely to throw his first bullpen session either Sunday or Monday, Servais said. And after that he could begin a rehab stint in the minor leagues.
On tap
The Mariners continue their three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels with left-hander Marco Gonzales (3-2, 5.02 ERA) starting against Angels lefty Tyler Skaggs (3-2, 3.03 ERA). The game starts at 6:10 p.m. and will televise on Root Sports and broadcast on 710-AM radio.
The Angels had yet to announce their Sunday starter (the Mariners will have Felix Hernandez going) but it is likely to be right-handed rookie Shohei Ohtani, who started at designated hitter on Friday.
