Albert Pujols reaches 3,000 career hits at Safeco Field

Albert Pujols hit into baseball history at Safeco Field.
The Los Angeles Angels’ future Hall of Famer reached 3,000 career hits during Friday’s game against the Seattle Mariners.
The 38-year-old became the 32nd player and the second Dominican player ever to reach the milestone – former Mariners third baseman and current Texas Ranger Adrian Beltre was the first Dominican-born player to do that.
He’s now tied with Roberto Clemente on the all-time hits list.
He lined out to Mariners shortstop Jean Segura in his first at-bat. Though for many players that would have been a hit. Segura was shifted onto the outfield grass in left field.
Then hit No. 3,000.
Pujols earned that in the top of the fifth inning against Mariners starter Mike Leake. It was a blooper to left.
He pointed and clapped his hands at first base before his entire team came out to congratulate him. They replaced the bag at first base so he could keep it and the Seattle crowd gave him a standing ovation.
No. 3,000 pic.twitter.com/bnsrYJVfxU— SI MLB (@si_mlb) May 5, 2018
This is the 4th consecutive season that a player has joined the 3,000 hit club:— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 5, 2018
2018 Albert Pujols
2017 Adrián Beltré
2016 Ichiro Suzuki
2015 Alex Rodriguez
Pujols is the fourth player in major league history with 3,000 hits and 600 home runs, joining Alex Rodriguez, Willie Mays and Hank Aaron.
The three-time MVP and 10-time All-Star spent his first 11 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, the club he broke into the majors with at 21 years old and earned National League rookie of the year.
Pujols has had a remarkably consistent career. He has the most career home runs of any player in the major leagues with 620. That’s seventh-most all time and trails Mariners Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. (660) for sixth-most all time.
Pujols signed with the Angels in 2012, when their general manager was current Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto.
Mariners manager Scott Servais’ final season as a major league player was Pujols’ first in 2001. Servais was also a member of the Angels’ front office alongside Dipoto when they signed Pujols.
“He’s probably going to get a hit here this series and I understand that,” Servais said prior to Friday’s game. “But our focus is on winning the series.
“Albert has had a great career. Very professional hitter. … It’s 3,000 hits, a ton of home runs and a heck of a lot of RBIs. And he’s swung the bat very well against us the past few years.”
The last player to earn his 3,000th hit in Seattle was Rafael Palmeiro, when he played for the Orioles in 2005.
Ichiro Suzuki earned his 3,000th major league hit on Aug. 7, 2016, with a triple when he was playing for the Miami Marlins.
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677
@TJCotterill
Comments