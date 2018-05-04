Star-studded Angels lineup, punchless offense doom Mariners

So here’s what happened to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night:
Mike Trout, Albert Pujols and Shohei Ohtani.
Trout was Trout. He had three hits, including a triple in the ninth after Dee Gordon stumbled near the warning track in center field.
Pujols entered baseball history, with the future Hall of Famer becoming the 32nd player in baseball history with 3,000 hits.
And then Ohtani, the 23-year-old from Japan who looked every bit the part of a rookie sensation – and the Mariners didn’t even get to see him pitch (not likely until Sunday).
All that and the Angels’ 5-0 win over the Mariners felt like it should have been much more with the way they made Mariners pitchers labor throughout it at Safeco Field.
It was the first meeting of the season between the American League West rivals. The Angels improved to 20-12 and the Mariners fell to 18-13.
History happened on a liner to right field in the top of the fifth inning.
Pujols’ 3,000th hit landed just in front of Mitch Haniger. The 38-year-old flexed at first base and then the entire Angels team exited the dugout to meet him over amid a standing ovation from the 41,705 at Safeco Field. Pujols got to keep first base as a souvenir.
Pujols is the fourth player in major-league history with 3,000 career hits and 600 career home runs, joining Alex Rodriguez, Willie Mays and Hank Aaron.
The previous three players to reach 3,000 career hits – Adrian Beltre, Ichiro Suzuki and Rodriguez, who are all former Mariners.
But then it was back to the game.
Quickly.
Because Ohtani reached for a pitch down and away and he sent it over Ben Gamel’s head to the wall in left field for an RBI double, scoring Trout from first base.
Ohtani finished 2-for-4 with a walk and he also reached on a fielder's choice. He was batting fifth after opening the season hitting eighth for the Angels.
Leake labored through 5 1/3 innings against this potent Los Angeles lineup. He threw 108 pitches (65 for strikes). He walked four batters and allowed seven hits.
The Mariners were fortunate they didn’t trail by more.
They made Leake all kinds of uncomfortable in the fourth inning.
Four consecutive batters reached base. Ohtani singled to center and the not-so-fleet-footed Pujols reached third when Dee Gordon fielded the ball and proceeded to throw it into the grass well in front of second base.
Andrelton Simmons followed with an RBI single for the Angels’ first run. And Luis Valbuena’s hit loaded the bases – still with no outs.
Leake didn’t get out unscathed, but he did induce a double play and then got former Mariner Rene Rivera to ground out to limit the Angels to two runs.
Leake had nothing easy against this potent Los Angeles lineup, but to his credit he still kept the Mariners in the game when he exited after allowing three runs in 5 1/3 innings.
But the Mariners offense had nothing against Garrett Richards.
They never advanced a runner past second base against him. They stranded Gordon at second in the first and sixth innings and then Robinson Cano at second in the seventh inning.
Richards pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and one walk with eight strikeouts.
Brett Anderson entered in relief with two outs in the seventh to face Mitch Haniger. Haniger struck out with Cano at second.
This was Richards’ longest outing of the season so far, coming in his seventh start. He had previously struggled with command issues, but he kept it under control against the Mariners.
Richards hadn’t started seven games in a season since 2015 because of multiple injuries the past three years.
The Mariners had their best chance in the eighth inning. Ryon Healy singled and David Freitas reached on a catcher’s interference.
That was the first time the Mariners had two runners on base in one inning.
But then Gordon hit a sharp grounder to second base. So sharp that he wasn’t able to beat the throw from second to first as the inning ended on the double play.
Some takeaways:
Mariners debut
Right-hander Erik Goeddel struck out the first three batters he faced, including Mike Trout.
Not too bad for his Mariners debut.
The Mariners added Goeddel on Thursday with the roster spot created by Ichiro Suzuki, with the 44-year-old starting one night and off the Mariners’ roster and in a role called “special assistant to the chairman” the next.
Goeddel had not allowed a run in nine innings of relief with Triple-A Tacoma this season. The Mariners signed him in spring training after he asked for his release from the Texas Rangers.
Goeddel didn’t allow a hit in 1 1/3 innings of relief on Friday.
