How wild: Mike Zunino's HR, Ryon Healy's walk-off end extras on high note for Mariners

So high.
So very, very high.
That’s where the Seattle Mariners were after Mike Zunino almost sent a towering go-ahead home-run almost literally through the Safeco Field roof in the bottom of the eighth inning. Their reactions said it all – adrenaline-fused flexing, violently punching the air and leaping as Zunino crossed home plate.
Then so very, very dramatic.
At every turn the Mariners had an answer. Until Ryon Healy slammed the nail into the Los Angeles Angels’ coffin.
His hard liner down the left-field line scored Kyle Seager from second in the bottom of the 11th inning, with his teammates rushing out of the dugout behind him to celebrate a wild 9-8 victory on Saturday at Safeco Field.
Seager had just tied the game with a hard double to right-center field with Robinson Cano running as fast as he ever had to score from first base on the play.
This game had 31 total hits.
And now the Mariners (19-13) will go for the series win on Sunday with Felix Hernandez on the mound against Shohei Ohtani.
But how many games could be as thrilling as this.
For a while, it seemed the Mariners were so very, very deflated – even with their two best relievers, and two of the best in the major leagues to this point, on the mound.
Edwin Diaz blew his first save of the season when the Los Angeles Angels tied it in the top on Justin Upton’s two-strike, two-out, two-run home run in the ninth inning with Mike Trout at second.
Upton was hitless and had struck out three times prior to that at-bat.
So for the first time this year, the Mariners played extra innings.
Seattle once trailed 4-0 in the game before clawing back in the eighth inning, staking a 6-4 lead after Zunino’s home run before Guillermo Heredia scored on a wild pitch to add an insurance run.
So what happened?
After Upton’s go-ahead home run in the ninth, the Angels regained the lead in the 10th inning on Chris Young’s bloop single to center field, scoring Zack Cozart and giving Los Angeles a 7-6 lead.
But the Mariners struck back. Ben Gamel led off with a pinch-hit single, moved to second on Andrew Romine’s sacrifice bunt and scored on a fortuitous play for the Mariners.
Jean Segura send a hard grounder between first and second and Angels first-baseman Jefry Marte, who hit a three-run home run earlier in the game, dived to stop it, but with Segura bustling down the line and diving into the bag, Marte threw wide, allowing Gamel to score from second base.
Tie game – again.
But then Simmons.
Right-hander Erik Goeddel made his Mariners debut with 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief on Friday, but he walked the first two batters he faced – Trout and Upton – before getting Albert Pujols to ground into a double play.
But with Trout at third, Simmons send a soft ground ball down the third base line. Kyle Seager’s barehand grab and running throw just barely wasn’t in time to get a diving Simmons at first base for an RBI infield single.
But the Mariners didn’t answer in the bottom of the 11th, despite Robinson Cano drawing a leadoff walk.
What a game, though.
The drama took flight in the eighth inning.
And the reaction said everything.
Zunino sent as towering of a fly ball as there could be at Safeco Field, with an absurd launch angle of 41 degrees he trotted near first base as it skied toward the wall in left field. High pop up? Or go-ahead home run?
It cleared, and Zunino violently punched the air and yelled at first base. Ryon Healy flexed his arms and yelled as he crossed home, Zunino and Dee Gordon leaped into each other near the on-deck circle and the 36,977 at Safeco Field were in a raucous roar.
Especially considering the Mariners hadn’t scored a run in 18 innings over their past three games, were living dangerously against the Angels lineup all night and trailed 4-2 entering that eighth inning.
Zunino’s two-run shot came just after Healy scored Nelson Cruz from second base to cut it to a one-run game. Healy just missed a go-ahead three-run home run in the sixth inning.
Andrew Romine followed two batters later with his first hit as a Mariners, a double blasted to the wall in right field. Guillermo Heredia just got underneath a tag on a wild pitch with Jean Segura at the plate after to give the Mariners a two-run cushion.
But it lived for two more outs.
The Mariners figured out how to get Mike Trout out just one time, And it wasn’t in the ninth inning.
Diaz had him with two strikes before Trout hit a ground-rule double to left field – his second of the game.
And with a 2-2 count against Upton – after Upton had already struck out three times earlier in the game – Diaz sent him an 89-mph slider that floated down the middle of the plate.
Gone.
Guillermo Heredia looked like he might have been gathering underneath it, but the ball sailed just over the center-field wall for the tying shot.
It was Diaz’s first blown save of the season after going a perfect 13-for-13 in save situations until Saturday.
No team has scored more runs against Diaz, the reigning American League reliever of the month, in his three seasons than the Angels. They’ve scored 11 runs against him in 13 innings (7.62 ERA).
Diaz took his first loss of the season when he allowed the go-ahead home run in a tie game against the Athletics in the ninth inning (a non-save situation) of the Mariners’ 3-2 loss on Wednesday.
Let’s reset.
Start with pitcher Marco Gonzales.
The Mariners’ left-handed walked a tightrope much of the game.
The Angels hit runners into scoring position in all but one of the six innings he pitched … but had one run to show for it until the sixth.
Booyah! Tonight's lineup is all that and a bag of chips. #GoMariners pic.twitter.com/IVvhF5xtXQ— Mariners (@Mariners) May 6, 2018
Jefry Marte lined Gonzales’ 2-0, 88-mph fastball just over the left-field seats for a three-run home run and a 4-0 Angels lead.
That hurt.
But the Mariners ended their run of 18 consecutive scoreless innings in the bottom half of the inning. They had three hits combined over the previous five innings before Segura’s single, Mitch Haniger’s double and Robinson Cano’s double to cut the Angels’ lead to 4-2.
Then Healy.
A few more feet to the right and Healy had a three-run home run and a Mariners lead. But his towering shot hooked just enough to miss left of the left-field foul pole.
And later he reacted, shaking his head in disbelief when a pitch tracked below the strike zone was instead called strike three. Healy had some words for umpire D.J. Reyburn before sauntering back to the dugout.
Mike Zunino lined out to right-center field to end the inning, with runners on the corners.
Pujols drove in the Angels first run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning.
The Mariners had a chance in the seventh with two runners on for Cano, but shortstop Andrelton Simmons ran under his short and jumped to it to make the catch for the third out of the inning.
Angels starter Tyler Skaggs pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts.
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677
@TJCotterill
Comments