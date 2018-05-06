Hero Healy discusses walk-off hit in Mariners 9-8 extra-innings win over Angels

Seattle Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy was playing for a different team last year, but when the Mariners needed their first walk-off hit of the season, he delivered with an RBI single to score Kyle Seager in the 9-8 win over the Angels.
TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com