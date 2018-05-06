Mariners' Mike Zunino as HR towered toward wall: 'Stretch, stretch, stretch, stretch'

Mariners catcher Mike Zunino hit a two-run home run with a 41-degree launch angle to give the Mariners an eighth inning lead before they held on for a 9-8 extra-innings win over the Angels on Saturday, May 5.
TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com