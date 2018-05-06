Mariners get Shohei Ohtani introduction, reacquaint with pesky Mike Trout in 8-2 loss

Oh yeah – Mike Trout played.
He put forth a somewhat sneaky dominant three-game series. But amid the chaos of Albert Pujols’ 3,000th hit on Friday, a frenetic Seattle Mariners extra-innings comeback on Saturday and Seattle’s introduction to Japanese hitter/pitcher sensation Shohei Ohtani, Trout did what he seemingly always does.
Trout’s three hits, including a three-run home run to put the Mariners away, encapsulated just how threatening these Los Angeles Angels will be to the Mariners hopes of ending their 17-season playoff drought. He led the Angels to an 8-2 victory on Sunday to win the three-game series.
And while the Mariners couldn’t solve him at the plate, Ohtani was throwing an unhittable split-fingered fastball, a 99-mph four-seamer and made Nelson Cruz and Mitch Haniger chase sliders out of the zone.
How close … so close … Ohtani was to signing with the Mariners this offseason. Instead, he went 2-for-4 against them at the plate on Friday and earned the win on the mound Sunday.
Not an impossible task for the Mariners the rest of the season, but surely the Angels proved to be the road block many thought they would be in the Mariners’ path to the 2018 playoffs.
The Mariners (19-14) now embark on a seven-game road trip against the Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers and a makeup game against the Minnesota Twins.
But back to Trout.
It felt like he was always on base.
Trout had three hits in each of the three games of the series and hit off of just about every Mariners pitcher. Through the course of the three games he homered, tripled, doubled, stole bases, chased long fly balls, threw Ben Gamel out at third base and probably solved world hunger.
And the Mariners offense didn’t have much for Felix Hernandez.
He lacked pin-point command on Sunday. No getting around that. But he had for the most part found ways to work around that.
The Angels hit him hard and then hit it far in the second inning. Zack Cozart rocked a slider well over the left-field wall for a solo home run. Chris Young, who entered the day batting .152, send a middle-of-the-plate sinker over the wall for his second homer this season.
The Angels led 2-0.
Cozart then led off with a double in the fourth before Hernandez walked former Mariners prospect Jabari Blash. It felt like the wheels were beginning to fall off.
But Young’s sacrifice bunt gave the Mariners one out. They got another when Cozart headed for home on a ground ball to Jean Segura at shortstop, with Segura easily throwing Cozart out at the plate.
And Hernandez rebounded by getting Ian Kinsler to strike out.
To get into the sixth inning without his best stuff against a loaded Angels lineup should speak to Hernandez’s competitive drive. He adjusted and he struck out Young for what would have been a 1-2-3 sixth.
But his strike-three curveball went to the backstop and Young reached first.
Then trouble.
Former Mariner Rene Rivera followed with an RBI double, Ian Kinsler walked and Mariners manager Scott Servais trotted out to pull Hernandez and bring in right-hander Chasen Bradford to muster some magic against Trout, he of the best player in the majors variety.
Trout crushed a three-run home run – his 11th of the season – over the left-field wall.
So instead of six innings for Hernandez and a two-run deficit, he left after 5 2/3 innings and the Angels raced to a 6-0 lead.
The little things.
And at that point the Mariners’ offense had little against Ohtani. Kyle Seager had hits in his first two at-bats, joining the Astros’ George Springer as the only players with multiple hits against the rookie hitter/pitcher. But they never had a runner past second base.
No player had a hit on 105 splitters Ohtani had thrown entering this game. And no player had a hit off that pitch by the end of this one, either. Ohtani touched 99 mph on is fastball and don’t ask Nelson Cruz and Mitch Haniger about his filthy slider.
Oh, and Ohtani went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and reached base three times as a designated hitter in the Angels’ win on Friday. His two-way prowess all season is something baseball hasn’t witnessed since George Herman Ruth played a century ago.
In the two games Ohtani played, the Angels outscored the Mariners, 11-2. He rested Saturday ahead of his Sunday start on the mound.
The Mariners finally got to him in the seventh.
Haniger led off with a single before Healy jumped all over one of Ohtani’s darting sliders, reaching his bat over the plate and pulling it over the left-field wall for his fifth home run in his past eight games.
Then Mike Zunino drew a walk and suddenly the Mariners had life. The Angels pulled Ohtani with no outs and pinch-hitter Guillermo Heredia drew another walk.
But Dee Gordon just barely didn’t beat a double-play ball and Jean Segura grounded out with Zunino at third to end the inning.
Some takeaways:
Hot Healy
Despite missing almost two weeks with an ankle sprain, Healy’s five home runs this year rank just behind Haniger (10) and Cruz (seven) for most on the team.
He reached base twice against Ohtani when baserunners were hard to come by on Sunday, including his energy-infusing two-run home run in the seventh.
Since returning from the DL on April 26, he’s made the Mariners forget all about the ankle he sprained during a postgame workout in Minnesota. Healy has hit safely in eight of his past 10 games with 11 RBI, including the walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning Saturday night.
Rubber meets the Mariners
The Mariners were 5-0 in rubber games before Sunday’s loss.
The Mariners have lost two series so far this season, but both are against American League West rivals – first a four-game series against the Houston Astros and now the Angels.
That should speak to how tough the AL West is going to be this season. The Mariners have won series against the Athletics and Rangers, but the only teams that had won more games in the American League than the Astros and Angels entering Sunday were the Red Sox and Yankees.
The Mariners now embark on a seven-game road trip to play three games against the Toronto Blue Jays, three against the Detroit Tigers and a makeup game against the Minnesota Twins.
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677
@TJCotterill
Comments