Mariners playing it safe with travel and injury concerns. Why you won't see their full lineup much this week

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais knew he needed to get Jean Segura a break at some point this week.
Then Segura exited Sunday’s series finale against the Los Angeles Angels because a migraine, one night after the Mariners rallied for a 9-8 win in 11 innings.
So that underscored Servais’ plan to break up his full lineup throughout this three-city, seven-game road trip in Toronto, Detroit and Minnesota — not that the Mariners' ridiculous number of injury moves last season hadn't already.
“They all argue that they don’t need a day and they can go 162 games,” Servais said. “But we know that’s not realistic. Instead of waiting for an injury to happen, or someone to foul a ball off of their foot or get banged up sliding at second base, let’s be more proactive, try to stay ahead.”
And that’s to try and prevent 0-for-10 slumps before they happen. That’s the get-ahead factor.
Mariners pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. had said that's partly why they removed James Paxton after 16 strikeouts and seven innings, despite him not having allowed a run in his start last week against the Athletics. The Mariners are playing extra cautious with health here in the early season.
Servais said they plan to spell Segura, third baseman Kyle Seager and second baseman Robinson Cano for different games this week, depending on the matchups. The Mariners went with their full lineup on Tuesday after Monday’s off day (though that was after traveling more than 2,500 miles to get to Toronto on Sunday).
The Mariners frequently travel more miles than any other team in the major leagues each season and are scheduled to lead the league again this year.
They spelled center fielder Dee Gordon a start on Saturday, though he’s still one of five position players who have appeared in every game. He entered as a pinch-runner late and got an at-bat, too, after bickering with Servais before the game that he didn’t need a day off – despite Gordon’s jersery frequently being the most dirty after games of any player.
“Dee runs on jet fuel,” Servais said. “Some of our other guys run on unleaded. Just the way he’s wired.”
But Cano, Seager and Segura have started every game so far.
“It’s one of the things we talk about and you want to make sure you do – I don’t know if the tank is ever completely full after you get through the first couple weeks of the season,” Servais said. “But trying to give these guys a day. I think it’s as much mentally as physically to give them a blow and keep them fresh going forward.
Harvey rumors
The Matt Harvey-to-the-Mariners rumors were officially squelched.
Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto hinted to MLB Radio Network that they would be interested in acquiring the struggling right-hander from the New York Mets.
“He’s extremely talented, and some of that is gonna be relative to the finance, but there’s something in there,” Dipoto said.
But the Mets on Tuesday traded him instead to the Cincinnati Reds for catcher Devin Mesoraco and cash. So the Mariners’ rotation will have to remain what it is, though Harvey had recently been converted to the bullpen – to his chagrin.
Jays closer out
The Mariners will not face Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna this series because major league baseball placed him on administrative leave after he was arrested and charged Tuesday morning with assault, according to police.
The 23-year-old was released and scheduled to appear in court on June 18. MLB’s administrative leave is a seven-day period that give the league time to investigate and Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said the length of the league would be fluid.
On tap
Left-hander Wade LeBlanc (0-0, 3.57 ERA) will make his second turn through the rotation after pitching four scoreless innings last week. He began the season in the bullpen until right-hander Erasmo Ramirez headed to the disabled list with a right Teres Major strain.
The Blue Jays will start left-hander Jaime Garcia (2-2, 6.60) ERA in the 4:07 p.m. Wednesday game at Rogers Centre in Toronto. The game will televise on Root Sports and broadcast on 710-AM radio.
