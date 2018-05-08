A nation away, a no-hitter. Mariners' James Paxton enters baseball history

Just when you thought he couldn’t get much better than 16 strikeouts.
James Paxton, welcome to history.
A national stage in a nation away, Paxton pitched his finest performance in his home country.
No hitter.
Paxton became the fourth pitcher in Mariners history to throw a no-hitter, recording his milestone performance in the Mariners’ 5-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday.
Paxton was born in Ladner, British Columbia. Last week he became the first pitcher from Canada to strike out 16 batters in a game. On Tuesday he became just the second Canadian to pitch a no-hitter, joining the Philadelphia Athletics’ Dick Fowler who did that in 1945.
And poetically, he did it at the Rogers Centre, with a Canadian crowd cheering him on and giving him a standing ovation at the end. Paxton, aka "The Big Maple," is just the third pitcher to throw a no-hitter there, joining Oakland’s Dave Stewart (1990) and Detroit’s Justin Verlander (2011).
"Of all the places," Paxton said in a postgame TV interview. "To do it in Toronto — that's pretty amazing."
What a game.
No-hitter watch took its crescendo with seven outs to go.
Kyle Seager dove for Kevin Pillar’s scorched grounder down the third-base line. Pillar is fast. Seager was faster.
Seager didn’t even look at first base when he jumped up and flung the ball on a hop toward Ryon Healy. Healy snared it to get Pillar just in time before punching his fist into the air.
Paxton was six outs from history.
How about five outs away?
Catcher Russell Martin sent Paxton's 95 mph a long way. Paxton's reaction seemed to say it — maybe that was hit No. 1.
And Seager made the final play of the game, too.
Only five other times have the Mariners thrown a no-hitter, joining the ranks of Hisashi Iwakuma (2015), Felix Hernandez (2012, perfect game), Chris Bosio (1993), Randy Johnson (1990), and on June 8, 2012, the Mariners had a combined no-hitter when Kevin Millwood, Charlie Furbush, Stephen Pryor, Lucas Luetge, Brandon League, Tom Wilhelmsen in a 1-0 win over the Dodgers.
It was the first Mariners no-hitter thrown away from Seattle. There had been 255 no-hitters thrown in the modern era (starting in 1901).
And of course it came for a Canadian in Canada.
The Mariners were cruising and then Mike Zunino stepped on the gas pedal.
He took a 91-mph fastball on the bottom outside corner of the plate. A very good pitch. Except Zunino’s old-man strength sent it over the right-field wall for an opposite-field two-run home run and a Mariners 4-0 lead in the fourth inning.
That’s his fifth homer this season (in 15 games after starting the season on the disabled list) and his second in two games. He also hit the go-ahead two-run shot in the Mariners’ eventual extra-innings win over the Angels on Saturday.
Ben Gamel and Dee Gordon put the Mariners on the scoreboard with runs in the third inning, with Robinson Cano hitting into an RBI groundout before Nelson Cruz’s RBI single.
The Mariners loaded the bases on three consecutive hits in the fifth inning and Mitch Haniger drove in a run on a 111-mph exit velocity line-out to center field, with Cano barreling home just in time to beat the tag.
The Mariners led 5-0.
