Juan Nicasio still struggling in May. And it leads to another Mariners loss

What a rough month of May for Juan Nicasio.
He entered Wednesday with the second-most holds in the major leagues, a stat tied to how often a reliever holds a lead out of the bullpen. Nicasio’s been the Seattle Mariners’ most trusted set-up reliever to Edwin Diaz.
Except Nicasio allowed five consecutive hits, including four doubles, in the bottom of the eighth inning before he was finally pulled after one out.
Damage done, though.
The Toronto Blue Jays used that four-run eighth inning to cruise to a 5-2 victory over the Mariners at Rogers Centre – one day after James Paxton’s no-hitter.
“Had a chance to get this one tonight,” Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters afterward. “It hurts letting it get away.”
Nicasio has allowed teams to tie or take a lead against him in three of his past four appearances, including the Angels before the Mariners’ extra-innings win on Saturday and Paxton’s 16-strikeout start, when Paxton left with a 2-0 lead before Nicasio allowed two runs in the eighth in the Mariners’ eventual loss.
Nicasio had 11 holds and had allowed one extra-base hit in his first 14 appearances with his new team. His past four appearances? He’s had one hold, allowed five runs and five extra-base hits.
And that would have been six extra-base hits had Guillermo Heredia not thrown Kevin Pillar out at second base for the first out in the eighth.
“It just happens sometimes in the game,” Nicasio said. “You got to make a new pitch and make it happen and today I wasn’t feeling my breaking ball – and my fastball was up in the zone. It’s going to happen.”
The Mariners led 2-1 for seven innings.
But their offense was 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
Wade LeBlanc was no Paxton – he allowed a hit to the first batter of the game to be sure. But he was plenty effective in his second start of the year after having not started previously since 2016.
LeBlanc allowed one run and four hits in five innings before the left-hander exited after 58 pitches, turning it over to a bullpen that he began the season as a member of.
LeBlanc had run out of gas after four innings his previous start against the Oakland Athletics. He hadn’t allowed a run but the converted reliever emptied the tank after 70 pitches.
Then he pitched three more scoreless innings Wednesday in Toronto until Teoscar Hernandez led off the fourth with a solo home run.
Hernandez crushed LeBlanc’s 86-mph fastball 440 feet over the left-field wall. LeBlanc left it in the worst spot, middle of the plate and up. Maybe 100-mph Paxton gets away with that, but not LeBlanc.
But he rebounded.
LeBlanc allowed a couple of singles after having allowed just one hit the first three innings, but he escaped without further damage before pitching a 1-2-3 fifth inning.
LeBlanc did his job.
“It was a one-run game and he did exactly what we needed him to do,” Servais said. “He gave us five innings and we turned it over to the bullpen. We felt good where we were at and I thought our bullpen was rested. Just didn’t get it done.”
He exited with a 2-1 lead thanks to Dee Gordon’s early speed.
Gordon struck out to lead off the game but reached first on a wild pitch. Then Jean Segura, who had three of the Mariners’ five hits, send a hard grounder down the right-field line.
So Gordon turned on his exceptional wheels and scored all the way from first base before the throw could reach home.
Segura later scored on Mitch Haniger’s ground-rule double in the third inning. Haniger was 1-for-1 with the double and three walks.
But Ben Gamel’s pinch-hit single in the ninth was the Mariners’ only other hit.
“We didn’t take advantage of opportunities we had there,” Servais said. “We had a lead there late in the game and you’re hoping guys can lock it down.”
But then the Jays opened the eighth with back-to-back-to-back doubles from Josh Donaldson, Yangervis Solarte and former Mariner Justin Smoak before one more from Russell Martin. They scored four runs in the inning on six hits before right-hander Erik Goeddel got the Mariners out of it.
Servais said they’d still trust Nicasio in a similar situation on Thursday.
“He might be one of those guys who it doesn’t really help him being down 2-3 days,” Servais said. “But just an off night. We need him. He got us off to a good start this year with he and Eddy in the back end. If we have the same situation tomorrow, he’ll be out there.”
Three takeaways:
Great Wade
The Mariners can’t be thinking anything other than plus with the way Wade LeBlanc has stepped in.
This fifth spot in the Mariners rotation belonged to Ariel Miranda for one start. He’s now with Triple-A Tacoma, where he started the season. Then Eramso Ramirez had it before returning to the disabled list because of a strain of his right Teres Major, which is expected to keep him out for at least a month.
So instead of recall Miranda again, or call up recently re-acquired Roenis Elias, Rob Whalen or Christian Bergman, the Mariners called on LeBlanc to start for the first time since he was last here in 2016. He played all of last year out of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ bullpen.
LeBlanc allowed one run, on a solo home run, and four hits with three strikeouts in five innings. He needed just 58 pitches to do that after throwing 70 pitches in four shutout innings his previous start against the Athletics last week.
But with the Blue Jays’ top of the order due back up, Mariners manager Scott Servias brought in right-hander Chasen Bradford, rather than have LeBlanc face batters for a third time. It’s a typical strategy Servais employs, especially for their less-experienced starters. Hitters are more comfortable facing pitchers the more often they face them.
“I felt good but I understand their thought process,” LeBlanc said. “You got to go until they take it from you.”
Get the headset
Scott Servais saved the Mariners a run.
He left the dugout quickly to argue the umpires awarded Blue Jays leadoff hitter Teoscar Hernandez third base after a fan grabbed a ball hit down the right-field line.
Except Hernandez was probably closer to first base than he was third base when the fan grabbed the ball in front of Mitch Haniger. Servais yelled for a little while before the umpires finally decided to review and overturn the play, sending Hernandez back to second.
That was big.
Because Hernandez moved to third base when Yanervis Solarte flew out to center field two batters later. If Hernandez was at third like he was originally placed, he would have scored and tied the game there in the sixth inning.
Instead, Bradford struck out Josh Donaldson, got Solarte to fly out and Nick Vincent entered and got Kevin Pillar to line out for the third out, stranding Hernandez at third.
May struggles
Nicasio isn’t the only Mariner struggling in the new month.
Jean Segura reached in three of his five at-bats, but Robinson Cano never moved him over or brought him home.
Cano finished his 0-for-5 night with a swinging strikeout in the seventh inning and one more in the ninth, which decreased his season batting average to .279.
Ryon Healy went 0-for-4 and left six runners on base, but Cano left four runners on, including Ben Gamel in the ninth inning.
He did make a fine defensive play on a grounder up the middle, picking it on a dive before he spun and turned to get the out at first. Servais said this is the best he’s seen Cano defensively since the 2016 season.
And Cano started the season hot offensively, too. Lately he’s struggled.
Since the beginning of May, Cano is 5-for-29 (.172), and that includes his 2-for-4 day on Tuesday.
In March and April, Cano hit .313 with a .422 on-base percentage.
Play of the game
Josh Donaldson doubled, then Yangervis Solarte, too.
That tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning after the Mariners’ bullpen had escaped back-to-back innings stranding runners on the corners.
But the real damage came next.
Juan Nicasio’s first pitch to former Mariner Justin Smoak was a 94-mph fastball in the middle of the plate and Smoak crushed it for a line-drive double to score Solarte and give the Blue Jays a 3-2 lead.
Smoak then scored on Kevin Pillar’s hard single that he tried to stretch into a double before Guillermo Heredia threw him out at second. So 4-2 Blue Jays before Russell Martin’s ensuing double to make it 5-2.
That’s when Nicasio exited.
Top pitcher
If Servais knew before the game that Wade LeBlanc would only allow one run in five innings, he’d take that and the Mariners would probably win.
LeBlanc allowed just four hits with the only damage being a solo home run to Teoscar Hernandez in the fourth inning. He pitched a 1-2-3 fifth and left after throwing 58 pitches.
Top hitter
Teoscar Hernandez was a triple short of hitting for the cycle. He hit a 440-foot home run off of Wade LeBlanc in the fourth inning and finished 3-for-4 as the Blue Jays’ leadoff hitter.
Quotable
Not much to say after the bullpen gave up a late lead.
But the Mariners are all about series wins and they can take this one in the third game on Thursday with Mike Leake on the mound. The Mariners lost their last one to the Los Angeles Angels and them and the Houston Astros are the Mariners’ only series losses so far.
“Win the game tomorrow, win the series,” Servais said. “Then move on.”
