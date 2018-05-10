Seager's slam, quality Leake — do the Mariners really have to leave Canada?

Don’t forget about Kyle Seager.
He made the signature defensive play of James Paxton’s no-hitter two games prior and he capped a memorable trip to Toronto with a grand slam and a solo home run – to go along with more stellar defense.
Do the Seattle Mariners really need to return to U.S. soil?
They improved to 21-15 with an 9-3 victory over the Blue Jays on Thursday at the Rogers Centre in Canada thanks to Seager’s fourth career grand slam and an effective outing from starter Mike Leake.
The Mariners led for almost all of this series, including Wednesday’s loss when Juan Nicasio surrendered a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning in their 5-2 loss.
But Leake, Seager and the rest of the Mariners offense made sure the bullpen wouldn’t have to work too hard.
Seager doesn’t mind facing left-handed pitchers.
Former Mariners pitcher J.A. Happ had two strikes on him with the bases juiced in the top of the first inning when Seager crushed a 94-mph fastball over the wall in center field for salami time, scoring Jean Segura, Robinson Cano and Ryon Healy.
Seager’s 54 home runs against left-handed pitchers tied with the Baltimore Orioles’ Chris Davis for most home runs by a left-handed batter against a lefty hurler since 2012.
Everyone in the Mariners lineup batted in the first inning.
So that set the tone.
Mitch Haniger then had his 30th RBI of the season on a single the next inning, when Segura led off the second inning with a double and suddenly the Mariners had a 5-0 lead.
Leake threw 76 of his 101 pitches for strikes in an efficient outing. He struck out six batters and one of the few mistakes was a middle-of-the-plate slider on an 0-2 count to Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin, who tagged it for a two-run home run in the bottom second inning.
That made it 5-2 – and the closes it would be.
Healy mashed a 416-foot home run over the wall in left-center field on the first pitch of the third inning. Seager then belted his second home run of the game in the fifth inning (pushing his season total to five home runs).
But none were crushed more than Mike Zunino’s in the ninth.
He sent the first pitch he saw out over the center-field wall with a 112-mph exit velocity. MLB’s statcast said it traveled 431 feet, but that seemed a few miles short of the correct distance.
Seager, Zunino and Healy were shown talking and laughing sitting next to each other in the dugout later in the inning.
The Mariners had very few reasons not to be smiling after that one.
This was Leake’s best start since his season debut against the Cleveland Indians. That was the last time he pitched at least seven innings, too.
That had been the Mariners’ bane in the first month of the season – starter longevity. Leake’s outing against the Indians on April 1 was the only seven-inning start the Mariners had .
But then Paxton struck out 16 batters in seven innings against the Angels last week. And this series the Mariners’ got two more seven-inning outings with Paxton’s no-hitter on Tuesday and then Leake’s performance on Thursday.
And Wade LeBlanc wasn’t too bad, either. He was pulled after 58 pitches in five innings on Wednesday and had allowed just one run.
The Mariners will need more of these. These longer, efficient starts are what refresh a bullpen – and Seattle’s has certainly been taxed plenty in the first month.
