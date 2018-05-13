How bad could it get? Mariners lose on walk-off and lose their star second-baseman

It started off well and good.
No rain, James Paxton on the mound less than a week removed from the sixth no-hitter in Mariners history.
Then a Kyle Seager home run, plenty of runners on the bases and Paxton had retired each of the first six batter he faced and gone 18 consecutive innings without allowing run dating to two starts ago.
All good.
Then a lot of bad.
Nothing more crushing for Seattle Mariners fans than Robinson Cano fracturing a bone in his hand after being hit by a pitch fractured a bone in his hand after being hit by a pitch in the top of the third inning.
And then the Detroit Tigers took the series with a 5-4 walk-off victory in the bottom of the ninth inning on Sunday. Jose Iglesias singled up the middle through the Mariners’ drawn-in infield to score Niko Goodrum from third base with no outs.
So the Mariners lost their first road series of the season.
The Mariners fell to 22-17, but of more immediate concern was Cano, their ironman-like second baseman who has played more games in the major leagues since his debut with the Yankees in 2005 than any other player.
Andrew Romine took his place at second base, defensively, but the Mariners will make a corresponding move to fill Cano's place on the roster with a trip to the disabled list in store. Cano had a cast wrapped around his right arm during the game to cover the fractured fifth metacarpal in his right hand.
But the Mariners bounced back.
The Tigers had taken a 4-2 lead in the seventh inning, when Paxton had exited after six innings. He allowed three runs on six hits with four strikeouts.
It was Paxton’s first appearance since his first career no-hitter, a memorable night on his native soil in Canada against the Blue Jays. And the start before that he had pitched seven shutout innings and struck out a career-high 16 batters.
So for the first time in three starts Paxton didn’t have a benchmark start.
He hadn’t allowed a hit until Goodrum, who entered the game with 14 career hits, singled up the middle to lead off the third inning. Goodrum finished 3-for-4 at the plate with a go-ahead home run in the fifth inning and he scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth.That came after Jean Segura had tied the game in the top of the eighth with a two-out, two-RBI single to score Ryon Healy and Ben Gamel – making it 4-4.
So the Mariners called on struggling set-up pitcher, right-handed Juan Nicasio for the bottom of the ninth inning.
He pitched a scoreless inning on Saturday in the Mariners’ 9-5 win in the late game of the doubleheader, after losing the first game earlier in the day.
But Nicasio allowed an infield single to JaCoby Jones to lead off this one – with Jean Segura and Kyle Seager running into each other chasing the ground ball (Jones probably would have been safe, anyway).
Then Goodrum singled past diving Ryon Healy down the first base line, allowing Jones to reach third with no outs.
So the Mariners drew their infield in, with the winning run 90 feet away. And Inglesias poked the winning hit up the middle.
Kyle Seager scored the Mariners' first run on a solo home run — his seventh of the season.
But Cano yelled an inning later when he tried to get out of the way of a pitch in on his hand from Tigers' pitcher Blaine Hardy, a graduate of Edmonds-Woodway High School. It was an 88-mph fastball. Cano could miss about a month with the injury.
The Mariners hadn't officially announced how long Cano will miss or who would take his place on the roster.
