Wade LeBlank: Veteran lefty still impressing and Mariners found sliver of offense in shutout win

Say whatever you will about going for a bunt in baseball in this day and age.
But Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais seemed to finally have enough. They tried it the new-age way after their first three leadoff doubles and they were going old school when Dee Gordon led off the eighth with another double.
Then, finally, a run.
Jean Segura bunted and former Mariner Logan Morrison’s throw to first sailed wide and into right field, allowing Gordon to saunter home and the Mariners finally brought in a runner from scoring position for what seemed like the first time in years.
And that was all they needed thanks to their best pitcher since May 3.
Wade LeBlanc pitched six scoreless innings and allowed just three hits in the Mariners’ 1-0 win over the Minnesota Twins in their one-game stop in Minneapolis on Monday, in a makeup of their snowed-out game there last month.
Make that Wade LeBlank.
Here’s how the 33-year-old left-hander has performed since the Seattle Mariners converted him from long reliever, signed in the offseason after the New York Yankees didn’t even want him on a minor league contract:
Starts: 3
Innings pitched: 15
Runs allowed: 2
Walks: 1
Strikeouts: 10
ERA: 0.60
This is a lot more than the Mariners were asking for when they asked him to start in the place of disabled-list bound Erasmo Ramirez on May 3.
Yeah, left-hander James Paxton pitched a no-hitter and was announced as the American League co-player of the week on Monday. But no getting past LeBlanc’s performances – even if his fastball travels about 10 mph slower than Paxton’s.
The Mariners will take it.
Except their lineup didn’t provide him any run support – despite plenty of chances.
Their work with runners in scoring position is becoming a concerning trend. They had leadoff doubles in the third, fifth, sixth and eighth innings and didn’t move a runner over until Jean Segura bunted in that eighth with Gordon at second.
Morrison, the Twins’ first baseman, fielded it cleanly, looked to third and then turned to first before it sailed into right field and allowed Gordon to score, unearned.
Segura reached second – still no outs – but he was left standing on third by the end of the inning.
The Mariners went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position in the game (and, remember, that one was handed to them).
It probably didn't help that this was the Mariners' first game without No. 3 hitter Robinson Cano, who officially headed to the 10-day disabled list on Monday with a fractured bone in his hand.
Segura led off with a double in the sixth inning, but Mitch Haniger flew out before Kyle Seager appeared to have the go-ahead hit, only for his screaming line drive up the middle to ricochet off of Twins starter Jake Odorizzi’s backside and right to shortstop Ehire Adrianza who stepped on second base to get Cruz for the force out, but Seager was just safe at first.
But Ryon Healy then struck out swinging to end the threat – and still no Mariners runs.
Just like the third inning, when Ben Gamel led off with a double. And just like the fifth after Healy’s leadoff double.
The Mariners have had 80 chances with runners in scoring position their past eight games and have cashed in 13 times (.163 batting average). And that’s after they had the fourth-best RISP average in the majors through May 6 (.283).
They got away with that on Monday.
Because after LeBlanc finished his sixth inning left-hander James Pazos pitched a scoreless seventh, despite a double.
Nick Vincent pitched a clean eighth, with the Mariners going to him instead of struggling right-hander Juan Nicasio as their set-up reliever.
And Edwin Diaz closed it out, earning his first save since May 3 against the Athletics. That’s his 14th save this year, which ties him with the Rockies’ Wade Davis for most in the major leagues.
