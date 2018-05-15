Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto talks to media about Robinson Cano's 80-game drug suspension

Seattle Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy was playing for a different team last year, but when the Mariners needed their first walk-off hit of the season, he delivered with an RBI single to score Kyle Seager in the 9-8 win over the Angels.
Los Angeles Angels rookie Shohei Ohtani said that was the first time he'd ever been booed in a game when he played the Seattle Mariners on Friday. He also talks about disappointment in not getting to play against Ichiro.
Mariners catcher Mike Zunino hit a two-run home run with a 41-degree launch angle to give the Mariners an eighth inning lead before they held on for a 9-8 extra-innings win over the Angels on Saturday, May 5.
Highlights from Ichiro Suzuki's press conference Thursday. Suzuki was released by the Mariners and is shifting into a front office role with the team, although he is not completely shutting the door on playing again.
Mariners pitcher James Paxton struck out 16 batters, passing former Orioles pitcher Erik Bedard for most in a game by a Canadian-born pitcher. He said it was "unfortunate" the bullpen couldn't seal the deal. "They just didn't have it (tonight)."
Seattle Mariners closer Edwin Diaz earned American League reliever of the month for March/April, when he earned 11 saves in 11 opportunities and struck out 27 batters. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Dee Gordon went 5-for-5 with two stolen bases, becoming the first Seattle Mariners player to do that in a 6-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Safeco Field. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Felix Hernandez discusses earning his fourth win of the season in the Seattle Mariners' 6-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday. But he seemed just as impressed with LeBron James' game winner. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales, a Gonzaga University graduate, allowed no earned runs in 4 2/3 innings with a season-high eight strikeouts in his first career start against the Houston Astros on Thursday at Safeco Field.