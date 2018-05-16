Jean Segura couldn't eat, discusses reaction to Robinson Cano's suspension

Mariners shortstop Jean Segura was one of second baseman Robinson Cano's closest friends on the Mariners. Segura's big night in Cano's absense after an 80-game drug suspension powered the Mariners in an extra-innings win over the Rangers.
TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com