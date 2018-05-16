Mariners bad day includes Nelson Cruz hobbling after being hit in the foot. It's not too bad, though

Nelson Cruz is likely to be out at least a few days recovering from a bone bruise in his right foot.
And that’s about as good of news the Seattle Mariners could have hoped for considering the circumstance.
Earlier Tuesday the Mariners learned they would be without No. 3 hitter Robinson Cano until mid-August because of an 80-game drug suspension. Then, their cleanup hitterwas hit by a pitch for the second time in the later game against the Texas Rangers.
Actually, it was the third time Cruz had been hit in the past two games.
But the third one struck off the top of his right foot – a slider from 33-year-old Tacoma native and now-Rangers left-hander Brandon Mann.
Cruz walked to first base, clenching his teeth in obvious pain, before Mariners manager Scott Servais and trainer Rob Nodine had to help him limp off of the field.
Cruz was in a walking boot afterward.
The Mariners called it a right foot contusion and he had an X-ray on it that came back negative. He was to be re-examined Wednesday.
“Nelson has a bad bone bruise, which is really good news,” Servais said. “After seeing him get hit by that pitch and an inability to put any weight on his foot was really scary for me and for him.”
Cruz already missed almost two weeks near the beginning of the season after he rolled and sprained his right ankle slipping on a dugout step after he hit a two-run home run. The Mariners have since added a sticky surface to the step.
“He’s going to be out a day or two, no doubt,” Servais said. “But everybody knows his pain tolerance. He can usually play through a lot. We’ll just have to wait and see how it is (Wednesday).
“He’ll need a day off, and really a lot of guys need a day off. We just don’t have that in the schedule.”
And, incredibly, that was the second Mariners batter Mann had hit and forced to miss time.
The Mount Rainier High School graduate, who turned 34 on Wednesday and hadn't pitched in the big leagues until Sunday with the Rangers, thew a pitch during a minor league game in spring training that hit Ichiro Suzuki in the helmet.
Mann grew up rooting for the Mariners and still lives in Tacoma. He was able to meet Ichiro in the parking lot afterward and he apologized to his once-childhood idol.
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677
@TJCotterill
Comments