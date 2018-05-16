Expect that? Christian Bergman shines, but Mariners bats, defense fell apart late

A pitcher’s duel – between 44-year-old Bartolo Colon and 30-year-old Christian Bergman.
Who knew?
Bergman, the bearded one, pitched the Texas Rangers as if they were the Round Rock Express (the Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate). And Colon, the oldest active player in the major leagues, pitched the Rangers as if he was far from turning 45 next week.
Between those two, call it a stalemate. Neither allowed a run and both pitched through seven innings.
Between the Mariners’ and Rangers’ lineups and the Mariners’ and Rangers’ defenses – victory Texas.
The Rangers scored four unearned runs in the ninth inning after their go-ahead score in the eighth — a Delino DeShields’ RBI double off of Nick Vincent — to cap an ugly Wednesday for the Mariners in a 5-1 defeat.
Seattle fell to 24-18. But there were certainly signs to indicate something like this.
They had to have felt some fatigue, going from a doubleheader Saturday in Detroit before their Sunday walk-off loss, then a one-game stop in Minneapolis (a game that was delayed almost two hours by rain), before arriving back in Seattle by 3 a.m. Tuesday only to play 11 innings against the Rangers – all to turnaround for a 12:40 p.m. game on Wednesday.
Oh, and their No. 3 hitter, Robinson Cano, made national headlines Tuesday when he was slammed with an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a diuretic viewed by MLB investigators as a masking agent for performance-enhancing drugs.
They won’t use those as excuses, but what a whirlwind few days.
The Mariners were well in it, trailing 1-0 in the ninth and left-hander Marc Rzepczynski seemed to find something on the mound. He struck out Nomar Mazara and Joey Gallo and he intentionally walked Isiah Kiner-Falefa after Jurickson Profar’s leadoff double against Vincent.
He then got Rougned Odor to send a grounder to first base, but Ryon Healy lost the ball in the exchange to load the bases. Instead of the inning ending, he was yelling into his glove in disgust.
But Rzepczynski still almost got out of it.
He got Ronald Guzman chasing an 85-mp slider just below the strike zone, but catcher David Freitas didn’t hang on to the third strikte. The passed ball allowed two runners to score after Freitas’ throw to first wasn’t in time.
So Rzepczynski essentially got four outs, including three strikeouts, but the Rangers had a 5-0 lead after Dan Altavilla walked Delino DeShields with the bases loaded.
Kyle Seager homered in the bottom of the ninth, his eighth homer, but it was too little offense too late.
All that and Bergman gave them a jolt they couldn’t have expected. The Mariners spot-starter from Triple-A Tacoma was the only thing keeping them in this.
Bergman pitched seven shutout innings, allowed two hits, no walks and five strikeouts on 90 pitches before the Mariners decided to turn to left-handed reliever James Pazos to start the eighth inning.
Meanwhile, Colon finished after 7 2/3 innings for the Rangers, having allowed four hits, no runs, no walks. He struck out three.
Bergman unloaded fastballs, changeups, sliders, curveballs and used them however, whenever. He didn’t unveil them as he went, he unloaded his repertoire from the first inning.
So he was bound to slow down, right?
Wrong.
Bergman got better as the game went on, getting each of his five strikeouts from the fifth inning on.
The Mariners weren’t desperate for a long outing, but pretty close. Vincent and right-hander Chasen Bradford were the only two relievers the Mariners didn’t use in their 11-inning extra-innings victory over the Rangers on Tuesday.
Bergman wasn’t even on the 40-man roster. The Mariners added him because they were rained out on Friday in Detroit, pushing their starting rotation back. They weren’t going to have left-hander Marco Gonzales pitch on just four days’ rest.
So enter Bergman, who was 3-3 with a 3.40 ERA in eight starts with the Rainiers.
He didn’t allow his first hit until a slow, bouncing tapper just over the mound with two outs in the fifth inning. Shortstop Jean Segura tried to bare-hand it, but it rolled off his hand and Kiner-Falefa reached first safely. It was ruled a hit.
But then Bergman struck out Rougned Odor, the next batter and he was through five innings.
Some say trust the process. Bergman trusted the defense.
He threw strikes, had the Rangers out in front of pitches and Bergman retired the first 13 batters he faced.
He then struck out two more in the sixth and then cruised through a 1-2-3 seventh inning, striking out Gallo to end his outing.
That was the fifth time a Mariners starter pitched at least seven innings in an outing this season. James Paxton did it twice (including in his no-hitter last week against the Blue Jays) and Mike Leake the other two times.
Now Bergman.
But the Mariners’ lineup struggled against Colon and his run of almost nothing but fastballs. He located them all around the plate and that was enough to tie up the Mariners lineup.
Colon lowered his season earned-run average to 2.82.
In the eighth, the Mariners seemed to have something going.
Mike Zunino led off with a single before Colon struck out Romine for the second time and got David Freitas to line out.
So Rangers manager Jeff Bannister then pulled Colon to bring in a lefty against Dee Gordon, who singled to center field to get Zunino into scoring position with two outs.
But Segura, who reached base four times on Tuesday and tied a club record with four stolen bases, popped out to right field on the first pitch he saw for the third out.
Seattle was without designated hitter Nelson Cruz. Manager Scott Servais said before the game that Cruz is day-to-day with a bone bruise after taking a pitch off of his right foot in Tuesday’s game.
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677
@TJCotterill
