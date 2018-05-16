Christian Bergman made most of Mariners spot start, pitched seven shutout innings

Christian Bergman, making his Seattle Mariners 2018 debut after starting eight games with Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers, pitched seven shutout innings and allowed just two hits with five strikeouts in a Mariners 5-1 loss to the Rangers.
TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com