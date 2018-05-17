New Mariners reliever hasn't pitched in big leagues in three years, but he's a former All-Star

Ryan Cook hasn’t appeared in a major league game since 2015.
Well, here he is.
The Seattle Mariners thought enough of the 30-year-old’s work with Triple-A Tacoma to promote him before Thursday’s game against the Detroit Tigers.
To make room, the Mariners optioned right-hander Christian Bergman, who threw seven shutout innings and allowed just two hits in the Mariners’ 5-1 loss to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.
They’re hoping Cook’s arm has some semblance of the 142 games he appeared in between 2012 and 2013, when he had a 2.30 ERA, struck out 147 batters and pitched in an All-Star game as a member of the Oakland Athletics.
And that all the injuries and rehab he’s undergone hasn’t taken too much of a toll.
The Mariners had been in wait-and-see mode with Cook on a minor league contact. He missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
And that wasn’t the half of it. In a span of about six months in 2016, Cook tore his latissimus dorsi muscle in his back during spring training, then tore his hamstring and later his ulnar collateral ligament. He tried to rehab the elbow injury before finally undergoing surgery when a complication arose, forcing him to have nerve transposition surgery.
In short: it’s been a long two years.
But Mariners manager Scott Servais saw the promise in Cook this spring.
“I think he plays a major role for us at some point this season and moving forward,” Servais said in the final week of spring training. “This guy is a former All-Star. He’s got good stuff and I really tip my cap to him – it’s been two years of him grinding to get to this point.”
Now Cook's here.
Cook had appeared in 13 games with Triple-A Tacoma, putting together a 2.03 ERA in 13 1/3 innings with 17 strikeouts.
That was after he took all of last season off, threw just one inning of minor-league ball in 2016 and appeared in just nine games in 2015 between the A’s and the Boston Red Sox. He hasn’t pitched regularly since 2014.
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677
Twitter: @TJCotterill
