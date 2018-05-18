Felix struggled, so did offense. Then they didn't in Mariners' comeback win

Felix Hernandez wasn’t pretty. Not at first.
This offense wasn’t pretty. Not at first.
But it’s not how you start.
Hernandez looked like he might not make it past the first inning and the Seattle Mariners’ offense went 13 batters in one stretch against Detroit Tigers starter Michael Fullmer without a hit.
Then a five-run seventh inning.
The Mariners rallied from a four-run deficit to steal what felt like a much-needed 5-4 win over the Tigers on Friday at Safeco Field to halt a two-game losing skid, with closer Edwin Diaz earning his 15th save.
But with all that happened this week, losing star second baseman Robinson Cano to an 80-game suspension, Nelson Cruz’s ankle injury, Dee Gordon’s position change from center field to second base – the Mariners needed a pick-me-up.
They got that with their offense finally waking up and controlling the strike zone. They got it with the back-end of the Mariners’ bullpen, specifically right-hander Juan Nicasio, figuring out how to hold a lead in the eighth inning.
And they got that with Hernandez getting a quality start (at least six innings, three earned runs or fewer) despite staking the Tigers to a 3-0 lead with little-to-no command in the first inning.
About that seventh inning.
The Mariners (25-19) entered it trailing 4-0 with just two hits to that point against the 25-year-old Fullmer.
Cruz, in his first game back after a two-game absence from being hit by a pitch in Tuesday’s game against the Rangers, drew a walk to lead it off.
Then Kyle Seager walked. So did Mike Zunino and Guillermo Heredia in the inning, with Ben Gamel sneaking a two-RBI single into right field. That was his second hit of the game (the Mariners’ third) and his second multi-hit game this week (and of the season).
After Dee Gordon’s sacrifice fly cut the lead to 4-3, Jean Segura did what Jean Segura has done – deliver with runners in scoring position.
His single up the middle scored Zunino to tie the game, and push his batting average with runners in scoring position to .428 (15-for-35) with runners in scoring position in the past month.
Mitch Haniger followed with a go-ahead double down the left field line to complete the five-run seventh.
Mariners manager Scott Servais stressed that their lineup can’t press without Cano. That the key to their offense is getting to the next batter.
That seventh inning epitomized that.
Now – could they hold that lead?
The Mariners surrendered a lead in the eighth in Thursday’s loss to the Tigers and called on Nicasio, despite his struggles in that spot this month.
He pitched a 1-2-3 inning, despite a couple of hard-hit balls chased down by Heredia and Haniger.
A few takeaways:
Make them earn it
One concerning Mariners trend: errors.
They committed two more on Friday on Mike Zunino’s throw on a pick-off attempt (allowing Jose Iglesias to reach third) and Ryon Healy’s botched handle of a ground-ball.
Former Mariners outfielder Leonys Martin, activated from the disabled list earlier in the day, reached first on the latter error in the fifth inning and he eventually scored on Victor Martinez’s two-out double.
The Mariners have committed seven errors their past four games.
But they did get some big defense from Kyle Seager, who threw off of his back foot in the second to start an inning-ending double play with runners on the corners. Just as, if not more impressive, was Healy’s pick of Gordon’s throw from second on the play.
And then Seager dove down the left-field line to start the third inning and threw out Nicholas Castellanos at first. And Jean Segura made a running pick of a ground ball in the seventh before throwing a strike to first to get Castellanos, again.
The Mariners have a defense that seems certainly capable of being among the best in the league, but they tend to make the difficult plays look easier and some of the easier plays more difficult. They allowed one unearned run in a one-run loss on Thursday and four unearned runs in a four-run loss on Wednesday before the one unearned run Friday.
Felix adjusts
Something about the first inning for Felix Hernandez.
He’s allowed way more runs in the first frame than any other, with the Tigers pouncing for three runs behind very little pitch command.
Hernandez has allowed 11 runs in the first inning of his 10 starts this year – a 9.90 ERA.
He was rotating his shoulder which seemed a bit concerning and pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. used a mound visit. After 32 pitches and two fastballs down the middle of the plate hit for RBI doubles – from John Hicks and Niko Goodrum – Hernandez finally got out of the third.
The struggle continued in the second.
But Kyle Seager seemed to spark something.
The Tigers had runners at the corners with no outs when Hernandez got old friend and former Mariners teammate Leonys Martin, who was re-inserted into the Tigers’ lineup Friday off the disabled list, to fly out to Seager.
Then, against speedy JaCoby Jones, Seager got a ground ball, turned and threw off-balance off his back foot to second for one out and Dee Gordon’s throw bounced hard in the dirt, but Ryon Healy picked it at first to complete the inning-ending double play.
Hernandez would then go on to retire seven consecutive batters and get through six innings despite that ugly start on 105 pitches, allowing the three earned runs, with one unearned.
Victor Martinez hit a double off of him in the fifth after friend and former teammate Leonys Martin reached on an error, but it was a tough pitch for Martinez off the plate. Just a good hit.
It was just the third time in Hernandez’s 10 starts that he’s pitched at least six innings and allowed three earned runs or fewer – his ERA is 5.53.
