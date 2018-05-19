Felix Hernandez latest to defend suspended Cano, but not all believe he's PED free

Felix Hernandez had a message for the television camera as he wore a gold-billed cap with “Cano” and Robinson Cano’s swing logo written in gold on the front.

“I love you,” Hernandez said. “I love you, Robbie, and you know I’m with you. You know I’m with you, bro.”

Hernandez isn’t the only Seattle Mariners player outspoken about his teammate. Cano is serving an 80-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s joint drug agreement after testing positive for a diuretic called Furosemide. It was deemed to be a masking agent for performance-enhancing drugs.

That not only cost Cano almost $12 million in his salary this season, but he’s also ineligible for the postseason even when he does return in mid-August, and a link to PEDs could certainly tarnish his reputation among Hall of Fame voters after the 35-year-old’s career ends – as it has for many others linked to steroids.

Cano has denied that he had ever taken any performance-enhancing substance, but he accepted the suspension this week and under baseball’s drug policy, a player is not automatically suspended for use of a diuretic unless MLB can prove he intended to use it as a masking agent.

The reactions around major league baseball have been a mix of skepticism, condemnation, confusion and support.

Start with Hernandez.

He said after his start against the Detroit Tigers on Friday that he’s spoken with Cano frequently since his suspension Tuesday.

“It was hard for me, I’ve known that guy for a long time,” Hernandez said. “I don’t know what happened, but I’m going to support him a lot. I don’t think after 14 years – I don’t think he took anything. I think it was a mistake. I’m behind him and I’m with him. He’s a great guy. I don’t think he would cheat the game.

“I’ve been talking to him a lot. He seems fine because he don’t make any mistakes. He’s a smart person. I don’t think he’d do that.”

That was far from the reaction of Cano’s former teammate with the New York Yankees, first baseman Mark Teixeira, who on a radio show in New York on Thursday said he wasn’t surprised.

“I don’t really want to go too much further, but I think a lot of people are kind of saying the same thing,” Teixeria said.

Teixeria also pointed to Cano’s close friendship with Alex Rodriguez and Melky Cabrera, who both were suspended as part of MLB’s investigation into the Biogenesis clinic in Florida.

“Let’s just use this situation here. Robbie Cano’s assistant was on the list for Biogenesis,” Teixeira said. “Now, of course, (he) had an assistant, you know, buy stuff for him. Alex Rodriguez got popped by Biogenesis and (Cabrera) got popped. They were best friends. When someone gets lumped into that group, it’s because there’s evidence. There’s a paper trail, there’s a smoke trail.”

And Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander tweeted just before Cano released a statement about his MLB suspension.

“Aaaand excuse coming in 3….. 2…... 1……,” Verlander wrote.

“So do I get all those runs back or nah?” fellow Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. tweeted.

Others like Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia, Cano’s former teammate, were more confused.

“It is what it is,” Sabathia told the New York Daily News. “It’s surprising because I know Robbie. But after the Ryan Braun thing, nothing is surprising for me.”

Braun, the former National League MVP, took performance-enhancing drugs in 2011 and, even after testing positive, proclaimed MLB’ drug program was fatally flawed and MLB officials had a personal vendetta against him – before later admitting those were all lies.

Cano left the Yankees and signed a massive 10-year, $240 million contract to play for the Mariners in 2014. He’s now in the middle of that and doesn’t become a free agent until after the 2023 season.

That was Detroit Tigers center fielder Leonys Martin’s point in defending Cano, his former Mariners teammate. And he was particularly angry about Verlander's tweet.

“You see players writing stuff on social media. I don’t get that (expletive),” Martin told MLB.com on Thursday.

Cano said his doctor in the Dominican Republic gave the diuretic to him “to treat a medical ailment” and he said he didn’t realize it was banned despite it being listed on the MLB joint drug agreement’s list of 56 diuretics covered by the program.

MLB also has lists of approved supplements posted in every major-league clubhouse.

Martin said there’s no way Cano masked performance-enhancing drugs with Furosemide, despite MLB’s ruling.

“He’s having a hard time right now,” Martin said. “It’s not an easy process. As a friend, I don’t believe it. I know Robbie and he’s not the type of guy to disrespect the game. he doesn’t need that. He’s got no reason to do that.

“Everybody knows he got sick a couple years ago.”

Cano had sports hernia surgery to the left and right sides of his abdominal area in October, 2015.

“I shared a clubhouse with Robinson Cano,” Martin said. “He’s the type of guy who has to be aware of what he eats. … So that’s why he was trying to take care of his stomach, or whatever.

“I don’t think he did that. I know Robbie, he’s not that type of guy. He’s got no reason to do it. Two-hundred-forty million? He’s the type of guy who’s (close) to Cooperstown. He’s got a lot to lose. So he’s got no reason to see Robbie Cano doing that. He’s the type of guy who would never do that.

“He needs more money? Let’s think about that.”

But there’s certainly a lot of pressure that comes with that kind of a mega-contract, while chasing the all-time record for home runs by a second baseman (Cano has the second-most home runs, 305, and Jeff Kent had 377) and the 3,000-hit club, which only two other second basemen have accomplished (Hall of Famers Nap Lajoie and Eddie Collins).

And not many players get much better after their 35th birthday, though Cano had looked like the most patient version of himself, at least with the Mariners, at the plate this season and maybe the best defensively in three seasons.

“I was sad,” said Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz, who was suspended 50 games with the Orioles in 2013 for his connection to Biogenesis. “I mean, good teammate, good friend. You don’t want to see anyone … he’s a friend.”

And maybe no one was more shook than Mariners shortstop Jean Segura.

He spoke to Cano the morning the news broke and he said he couldn’t eat with how sad he was. And Segura spoke extensively with 710-AM radio about his reaction.

“It breaks my heart,” Segura said. “For me, I give everything I have for this guy because he’s one of my best friends. I love him as a father because of the patience and respect he brings to the game – this is one of those guys you have to respect. Even though it was his fault, he made a mistake. He’s human. He’s the same person they signed here in Seattle. You have to support him. It’s a mistake and everybody can make a mistake.”

Segura signed a 5-year, $70-million extension with the Mariners last season in part because of Cano being here. Cano befriended Segura four years ago when Segura struggled coping with the death of his nine-month-old son in 2014.

“Everything that I got right now – that’s from Robbie,” Segura said. “If I didn’t meet Robby, I wouldn’t be the kind of player I am now to be honest with you. I lost my first son and after that I didn’t feel the love for the game the next two years. I reached out to Robbie and since that time he was talking to me, like keep grinding, you have talent, you are going to be good so keep working. Let’s get here and work every day. And the past three years for me have been some of the best year in the big leagues for me.”

Cano’s suspension runs until Aug. 14, when he could return to playing. But he is ineligible for postseason play, per a 2014 amendment to the JDA that was pushed heavily by the players association to toughen sanctions on PED users. The Mariners haven’t reached the playoffs in 16 years.

Cano had surgery this week to repair his fractured fifth metacarpal in his right hand.

