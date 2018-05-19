Guillermo Heredia, Ben Gamel shed Mariners' platoon role. Are they viable everyday outfielders?

No more platoon.

Not for now, anyway.

And so far outfielders Guillermo Heredia and Ben Gamel have played some of their best games this week in their opportunities to start at the same time in the Seattle Mariners’ Robinson Cano-less lineup.

Instead of platooning in left field based on what arm the opposing pitcher throws with, they’re now tasked with every-day roles while the Mariners’ front office determines whether an upgrade is more necessary. Maybe they play well enough, after both were rookies last season, that the Mariners instead chase starting pitching or bullpen help.

Heredia and Gamel have shown some signs in a small sample size of holding the fort.

“It is a limited sample size, but they will start to get more of it here,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said Saturday. “There will be a lot more opportunities for both of those guys.”

Their backup outfielder is currently utility player Andrew Romine, while Gordon Beckham acts as their backup infielder with Dee Gordon completing the transition back to his Gold Glove second base position from center field.

Heredia is probably a better defensive center fielder than Gordon, anyway, and Gamel can certainly cover a lot of ground in left field.

But the Mariners won’t be simply deploying right-handed Heredia against left-handed pitchers and left-handed Gamel against righties until their depth is fortified.

Just look at what they’ve done this week.

Heredia hit a walk-off single to beat the Texas Rangers in the bottom of the 11th inning on Tuesday and he followed that with a 3-for-4 game Thursday against the Tigers. He’s batting .291 (16-for-55) with a .429 on-base percentage.

And Heredia, who is from Matanzas, Cuba, and defected from the country n 2015, is hitting right-handers, too, exemplified by his nine-pitch at-bat on Thursday against the Tigers, when he ended it with a single to right field – one of his finer at-bats of the season.

“I feel great and very proud of the work I put in in the offseason,” Heredia said through interpreter Manny Acta, the Mariners’ bench coach. “And then you see the results.”

Heredia is batting .286 (6-for-21) against right-handers with a .924 OPS (on-base plus slugging), and he’s batting .294 (10-for-34) against left-handers with a .826 OPS. That’s far from his career platoon split, which is a .225 average against right-handers and .290 against lefties.

“I think he controls the strike zone probably better than any player on our team,” Servais said. “He doesn’t hit the ball out of the ball park often but the quality of at-bats – he’s been pretty consistent right or left. He might not always get on base, but it’s a good at-bat that usually comes out of it.”

He’s also one of the most upbeat, energetic players in the clubhouse.

“He’s always got a smile on his face,” Servais said. “He’s gone through a lot to get here, understanding what some of the other Cuban players have gone through in their lives to be here. And he’s very appreciative and grateful.”

Meanwhile, Gamel has put together some of his best plate appearances of the season, though Servais said Gamel has been their most unlucky hitter on the team.

He had his first two multi-hit games of the season this week, including a two-run single on Friday to kick-start the Mariners five-run rally in the seventh inning of their 5-4 win over the Tigers. Gamel was hitting .294 on balls in play entering Saturday (after hitting .340 on balls in play last year).

So some of his struggles this season have been unlucky breaks.

It’s definitely frustrating,” Gamel said. “But that’s definitely a part of it. You still have to go out there and grind through at-bat and eventually you hope they start to fall.”

“He got off to such a fantastic start last season and he showed up when we really needed him,” Servais said. “The things that aren’t in his favor right now were way in his favor last year and he did cool off in the second half of last year and in spring training. He really needed to get it going and he’s really had a good week.”

Gamel has raised his batting average from .107 to .217 since April 28 with hits in eight of his past 11 games, and Servais said he sees something he thinks is sustainable.

“The quality of at-bats have been much better and he’s had key hits on top of that. It’s good to see. We need it,” Servais said. “He’s getting deeper at-bats and he’s hung on against some left-handed pitching seeing those guys. I like where it’s trending.”

Nicasio rebounds

Right-hander Juan Nicasio pitched a clean, 1-2-3 eighth inning in Friday’s win, holding on to the Mariners’ 5-4 lead and getting the game to closer Edwin Diaz.

Scott Servais couldn’t have been happier for a reliever to get the Mariners through an eighth inning with all the struggles Nicasio had had in that spot this month. He wasn’t planning on using him with the lead there, he said, but the Mariners scored five runs in the seventh to erase their 4-0 deficit and Nicasio was already warmed up.

He did get hit hard a couple of at-bats, but Heredia chased down a line drive in the gap for the first out and Mitch Haniger caught a ball on the warning track in right field for the second.

“He’s pitched a little differently,” Servais said. “He was trying to use the big part of the ball park in his favor instead of just pounding certain guys in. It’s hard to pitch in late in games. If you miss they get over the fence, versus staying away from them – it’s hard to blow that out over the opposite field. We saw some balls struck pretty well against him (Friday) night, but good defense behind him and we ran a couple of them down.”

The Mariners will need a lot more of that from their big bullpen acquisition going forward.

On tap

The Mariners complete their four-game series with the Detroit Tigers with left-hander Wade LeBlanc (0-0, 2.51 ERA) looking to continue his impressive run in the 1:10 p.m. Sunday game at Safeco Field.

The Tigers will start veteran left-hander Francisco Liriano (3-1, 4.03 ERA). The game will televise on Root Sports and broadcast on 710-AM radio.

